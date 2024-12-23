Jung So Min picks next role after Love Next Door? Actor in talks for Would You Marry Me with Choi Woo Shik

Jung So Min is getting ready for her next romantic comedy. As per the latest reports, she has been offered the female lead in the upcoming drama Would You Marry Me. If she confirms, she will likely star alongside Choi Woo Shik, who is also in talks to play the male protagonist character.

On December 23, a Korean media outlet reported that Jung So Min had received an offer to play the role of the female lead in Would You Marry Me. Earlier today, a report stated that Choi Woo Shik is in talks to take on the male lead role. If both of them decide to appear, fans will be able to witness strong performances and hopefully a great chemistry.

Would You Marry Me (literally translated title) is an upcoming romantic comedy penned by screenwriter Lee Ha Na. She is known for works like Rookie Cops, The Time We Were Not in Love, Cunning Single Lady, and more. The work is currently being discussed to premiere on SBS in the second half of 2025.

Jung So Min and Choi Woo Shik's potential pairing in the rom-com is brewing much excitement.

Meanwhile, just a few months ago, Jung So Min was the talk of the town for her outstanding performance in tvN's Love Next Door. She played the female lead character, Bae Seok Ryu, a woman in her 30s, who returns to Korea after making two huge decisions in her life.

Advertisement

Apart from her individual performance, fans also praised her heart-fluttering chemistry with the male lead played by Jung Hae In. With double-digit viewership ratings on almost all episodes, Love Next Door is undeniably one of the biggest K-drama releases of the year.

Jung So Min began her acting career back in the 2010s. Since then, she has built a strong portfolio filled with an array of diverse works in Playful Kiss, The Sound of Your Heart, Because This is My First Life, Alchemy of Souls, Project Wolf Hunting, Love Reset, Love Next Door, and more. With a prolific career spanning over a decade now, she is sure to deliver another outstanding performance in Would You Marry Me.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki reveals how his 'natural baby face' helped in playing 20 years younger character in Bogota: City of the Lost