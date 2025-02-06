Jungkook, Jimin to J-Hope and more; which BTS member is the best dancer? VOTE NOW

BTS, the globally renowned K-pop group, has captivated audiences not only with their incredible music but also with their exceptional dance skills. Each member brings a unique flair to their performances, mesmerizing fans with precision, energy, and stage presence.

The group consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope. Since their debut in 2013, BTS has risen to worldwide fame, becoming one of the most influential K-pop acts. Their discography includes iconic hits like Blood Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, and Black Swan. They also hold the distinction of being the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy nomination.

BTS is celebrated for their intricate choreography and synchronized performances, making them one of the best dance groups in the industry. While they shine as a unit, their individual skills also stand out in solo performances. Jungkook’s powerful moves in Standing Next to You turned the dance challenge into a viral sensation. J-Hope’s dynamic routine in MORE and Jimin’s breathtaking performance in Set Me Free Pt. 2 further highlight their extraordinary talent.

Who do you think is the best dancer in BTS? Let us know your favorite!