Jungkook, Jimin to J-Hope and more; which BTS member is the best dancer? VOTE NOW

By Hrishita Das
Updated on Feb 06, 2025
BTS, the globally renowned K-pop group, has captivated audiences not only with their incredible music but also with their exceptional dance skills. Each member brings a unique flair to their performances, mesmerizing fans with precision, energy, and stage presence.

The group consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope. Since their debut in 2013, BTS has risen to worldwide fame, becoming one of the most influential K-pop acts. Their discography includes iconic hits like Blood Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, and Black Swan. They also hold the distinction of being the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy nomination.

BTS is celebrated for their intricate choreography and synchronized performances, making them one of the best dance groups in the industry. While they shine as a unit, their individual skills also stand out in solo performances. Jungkook’s powerful moves in Standing Next to You turned the dance challenge into a viral sensation. J-Hope’s dynamic routine in MORE and Jimin’s breathtaking performance in Set Me Free Pt. 2 further highlight their extraordinary talent.

Who do you think is the best dancer in BTS? Let us know your favorite!

Which BTS member is the best dancer?
BTS owns the stage with their dance skills! Who's the best dancer—Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, or another member? Vote now!
Jungkook
Jimin
J-Hope
V
RM
Jin
Suga
