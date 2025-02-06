Barbie Hsu death: Koo Jun Yup returns to Taiwan with wife's ashes; will there be no funeral back home?

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of death

Barbie Hsu’s passing has left the entire entertainment industry in shock, especially her husband, Koo Jun Yup. Her ashes have been transferred to Taiwan following the cremation rituals in Japan. Moreover, it has been reported that no funeral will be held.

On February 5, 2025, Taiwanese news outlets United Daily News and Liberty Times reported that DJ Koo, also known as Koo Jun Yup, returned to Taiwan with Barbie Hsu’s ashes. Accompanied by Barbie Hsu’s family, he departed Japan on a private flight and arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport at 3 PM the same day.

As they prepared to leave the airport, Koo Jun Yup reportedly requested an umbrella to shield the pink urn holding his wife’s remains, hoping to protect it from the overwhelming media presence. Despite wearing a hat and mask, he appeared visibly grief-stricken as he stepped off the plane. According to reports, Barbie Hsu’s remains will be enshrined at a memorial park in Sanzhi District, New Taipei City.

Barbie Hsu’s sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed their return through a statement via her manager, sharing that her sister had made it home safely. She also stated that there would be no funeral ceremony, as Barbie had always preferred to keep a low profile, and expressed gratitude to those who had supported and loved her.

Barbie Hsu, the renowned Taiwanese singer and actress, tragically passed away at the age of 48 due to influenza-induced pneumonia. She was on a trip with her family in Japan for the Lunar New Year holidays when the incident occurred.

The artist started her career through the musical duo S.O.S. alongside her sister Dee Hsu. However, the name was changed to A.S.O.S., resulting in a fallout with her company. She is most known for her role in Meteor Garden, an adaptation of the Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers. She went on to star in various projects following that and became extremely popular in East Asia.