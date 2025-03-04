K-dramas on Netflix: Weak Hero Class 2, Dear Hongrang, Tastefully Yours among 5 series expected to release in April

With the surge in popularity of South Korean content on OTT platforms, Netflix is set to release some highly anticipated K-dramas this year, probably sometime in April. From action thrillers to romance and historical drama, K-drama fans are in for a treat with the probable next month releases. The dramas include— Weak Hero Class 2, Tastefully Yours, Dear Hongrang, Mercy from None and Karma. Although their release dates are not yet confirmed, they are part of Netflix's quarter 2 (April- June) line-up.

Weak Hero Class 2

In the action thriller, Park Ji Hoon reprises his role as Yeon Si Eun, a high school character haunted by the guilt of failing to protect his friends from relentless bullying in his previous school. He tries to start anew by transferring to another institution, Eunjang High School, however, things turned even darker for him there. Catch its first season on Netflix on March 25.

Tastefully Yours

In this romantic comedy, Kang Ha Neul stars as Han Beom Woo, a charming chaebol heir who owns a major food company. On a quest to discover exceptional recipes to save his heirloom from falling into the hands of his brother, he encounters talented chef Mo Yeon Ju, played by Go Min Si. As they engage in culinary collaborations, they undergo rivalry, blossoming romance, and personal growth.

Dear Hongrang

Starring Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah and Jung Ga Ram, this historical mystery drama follows the disappearance of the eight year old son of a powerful Joseon era merchant family and his step sister's frantic search for him. As he returns after over a decade, he seems different from his old self, harbouring hidden agendas and even develops forbidden feelings of love for his sister.

Mercy from None

In the drama, So Ji Sub plays Nam Gi Jun, a former gangster who leaves the dark world after cutting his own Achilles tendon, which made his incapable of performing criminal tasks. Following that, his younger brother rise to power. However he tragically and mysteriously dies, which pulls Nam Gi Jun back in the dark world he thought he'd left behind.

Lost in Starlight

It is Netflix's first South Korean animated feature, with Revenant pair Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung providing the voice overs for the leads. It follows Nan Young, a young astronaut who dreams of finding her missing mother, after she vanished during a Mars mission. Before that, she meets Jay, a musician who repairs vintage sound equipment.