When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Potato Lab and more: 7 exciting K-drama releases in March 2025
When Life Gives You Tangerines, Divorce Insurance, The Potato Lab and many more exciting K-dramas and other series are set to release this March. Here is a look.
IU and Park Bo Gum's When Life Gives You Tangerines, Lee Dong Wook and Lee Joo Bin's Divorce Insurance, and many more interesting series will be premiering in March of this year. K-drama fans will be up for a thrilling ride as 7 new K-dramas are dropping soon. Here's where and when to watch them.
The Potato Lab
- Genre: Romance, Comedy
- Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Hak Joo, Kim Ga Eun
- Director: Kang Il Soo
- Writer: Kim Ho Soo
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: March 1, 2025
- Network: Netflix, TVING (South Korea excl OTT)
It is about a dedicated researcher working at a potato research institute in a mountain valley. Her life changes when a contrasting character arrives at the institute, creating conflicts and potential romance.
When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Genre: Romance, Life, Drama
- Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon Soo Ri, Park Hae Joon
- Director: Kim Won Suk
- Writer: Im Sang Choon
- Number of episodes: 16
- Date of release: March 7, 2025
- Network: Netflix
It follows the story of a rebellious young woman and a steadfast man, as they navigate life's challenges together throughout the four seasons on Jeju Island.
Hyper Knife
- Genre: Medical, Crime, Thriller
- Cast: Park Eun Bin, Yoon Chan Young, Sul Kyung Gu, Park Byung Eun
- Director: Kim Jung Hyun
- Writer: Kim Sun Hee
- Number of episodes:
- Date of release: March 19, 2025
- Network: Disney+ (JioHotstar in India)
It is centered around a neurosurgeon, who performs illegal surgeries after being expelled by her former mentor. When they meet again, a dangerous game of power and revenge unfolds.
Heesu in Class 2
- Genre: Comedy, Romance, BL, Youth
- Cast: Ahn Ji Ho, Lee Sang Jun, Kim Do Yeon, Cho Jun Young
- Director: Park Kyung Min
- Writer: Lily
- Number of episodes: 10
- Date of release: March 28, 2025
- Network: Netflix
It is a story about a high school student whose life revolves around his best friend and secret crush. He navigates unrequited love and self-discovery in this coming-of-age drama.
Divorce Insurance
- Genre: Comedy, Romance, Life, Drama
- Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Da Hee, Lee Kwang Soo
- Director: Lee Won Suk
- Writer: Lee Jae Yoon
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: March 28, 2025
- Network: Heavenly (South Korea excl OTT)
It is about an insurance company's product development team's creation of a new policy– divorce insurance. It will help individuals handle the financial and emotional toll of divorce.
Weak Hero Class 1 Season 2
- Genre: Coming-of-age, Action, Drama, Thriller
- Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Young, Lee Jun Young
- Director: You Su Min
- Writer: Seo Pae Seu
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: TBA (March/April)
- Network: Netflix
Set against the backdrop of a high school, the narrative follows a former model student who, still filled with the guilt of failing to protect his friends from bullying, makes a fresh start at Eunjang High School. However, he finds himself confronting even darker and more profound traumas this time.
Here's a look back at the trailer of the gripping Weak Hero Class 1.
Way Back Love
- Genre: Romance, Fantasy
- Cast: Gong Myung, Kim Min Ha
- Director: Choi Ha Na
- Writer: Song Hyun Ju, Jang In Jeong
- Number of episodes: 6
- Date of release: TBA
- Network: TVING (South Korea excl OTT)
It is about a woman regaining her will to live after she meets her childhood friend and first love again. However, there's a twist– he has died and turned into a grip reaper now.
Poll: Cha Eun Woo to Kim Soo Hyun; Vote for K-drama actor best-suited for The First Frost's Korean remake