When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Potato Lab and more: 7 exciting K-drama releases in March 2025

IU and Park Bo Gum's When Life Gives You Tangerines, Lee Dong Wook and Lee Joo Bin's Divorce Insurance, and many more interesting series will be premiering in March of this year. K-drama fans will be up for a thrilling ride as 7 new K-dramas are dropping soon. Here's where and when to watch them.

The Potato Lab

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Hak Joo, Kim Ga Eun

Director: Kang Il Soo

Writer: Kim Ho Soo

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: March 1, 2025

Network: Netflix, TVING (South Korea excl OTT)

It is about a dedicated researcher working at a potato research institute in a mountain valley. Her life changes when a contrasting character arrives at the institute, creating conflicts and potential romance.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Genre: Romance, Life, Drama

Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon Soo Ri, Park Hae Joon

Director: Kim Won Suk

Writer: Im Sang Choon

Number of episodes: 16

Date of release: March 7, 2025

Network: Netflix

It follows the story of a rebellious young woman and a steadfast man, as they navigate life's challenges together throughout the four seasons on Jeju Island.

Hyper Knife

Genre: Medical, Crime, Thriller

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Yoon Chan Young, Sul Kyung Gu, Park Byung Eun

Director: Kim Jung Hyun

Writer: Kim Sun Hee

Number of episodes:

Date of release: March 19, 2025

Network: Disney+ (JioHotstar in India)

Advertisement

It is centered around a neurosurgeon, who performs illegal surgeries after being expelled by her former mentor. When they meet again, a dangerous game of power and revenge unfolds.

Heesu in Class 2

Genre: Comedy, Romance, BL, Youth

Cast: Ahn Ji Ho, Lee Sang Jun, Kim Do Yeon, Cho Jun Young

Director: Park Kyung Min

Writer: Lily

Number of episodes: 10

Date of release: March 28, 2025

Network: Netflix

It is a story about a high school student whose life revolves around his best friend and secret crush. He navigates unrequited love and self-discovery in this coming-of-age drama.

Divorce Insurance

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Life, Drama

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Da Hee, Lee Kwang Soo

Director: Lee Won Suk

Writer: Lee Jae Yoon

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: March 28, 2025

Network: Heavenly (South Korea excl OTT)

It is about an insurance company's product development team's creation of a new policy– divorce insurance. It will help individuals handle the financial and emotional toll of divorce.

Advertisement

Weak Hero Class 1 Season 2

Genre: Coming-of-age, Action, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Young, Lee Jun Young

Director: You Su Min

Writer: Seo Pae Seu

Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: TBA (March/April)

Network: Netflix

Set against the backdrop of a high school, the narrative follows a former model student who, still filled with the guilt of failing to protect his friends from bullying, makes a fresh start at Eunjang High School. However, he finds himself confronting even darker and more profound traumas this time.

Here's a look back at the trailer of the gripping Weak Hero Class 1.

Way Back Love

Genre: Romance, Fantasy

Cast: Gong Myung, Kim Min Ha

Director: Choi Ha Na

Writer: Song Hyun Ju, Jang In Jeong

Number of episodes: 6

Date of release: TBA

Network: TVING (South Korea excl OTT)

It is about a woman regaining her will to live after she meets her childhood friend and first love again. However, there's a twist– he has died and turned into a grip reaper now.