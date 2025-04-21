K-dramas on OTT this week, April 21 to 27: Park Ji Hoon, Lee Jun Young's Weak Hero Class 2 and more

April will end with the premiere of one of the most-awaited K-drama releases of the year— Park Ji Hoon, Ryeon and Lee Jun Young's Weak Hero Class 2. The high-octane drama can be your perfect month-end watch, offering a perfect blend of thrilling action and heartwarming friendships. Additionally, fans can look forward to new episode releases of ongoing dramas like Resident Playbook, Crushology 101 and more.

Weak Hero Class 2

Park Ji Hoon will return as the stealthy school bully fighter Yeon Si Eun in the thrilling drama. His bond with Ryeon, Choi Min Young and Lee Min Jae is a highlight of the show, besides the action sequences. The 8-episode mini series will premiere on Netflix on April 25 (Friday).

Ongoing K-dramas

Besides the above-mentioned ones, several ongoing series will be back with new episodes as well. Check the list below:

The Divorce Insurance

Lee Dong Wook finally wants to give his relationship with Lee Joo Bin a name. Expect more heart-fluttering moments in episodes 7 and 8 of the drama, which will air on Prime Video on April 21 and 22.

Heo's Restaurant

The culinary drama will drop its last two episodes on Viki and Wavve on April 21 and 22. Tune in to find out if EXO's Xiumin, a Joseon-era food connoisseur, is able to master modern-day Seoul restaurant skills, while working at a Chu So Jung's restaurant.

Kian's Bizzare B&B

Jin will attempt the last few challenges in the last three episodes of the 9-episode show, along with Jin Ye Eun and host Kian84, to receive the ultimate reward—being allowed to escape to an island. Catch it on Netflix on April 22.

Way Back Love

In this fantasy romance drama, Gong Myung and Kim Min Ha will develop deeper feelings towards each other, but will be unable to express them. Episodes 5 and 6 will be released on April 24 and 25 on Viki and TVING.

Heesu in Class 2

The BL drama starring Ahn Ji Ho, Cho Jun Young, and Lee Sang Jun will premiere its last two episodes on Viki on April 25 and 26. In it, the lead will finally sort out his feelings for his best friend and his secret crush. Episodes 9 and 10 will be available on Viki on April 25 and 26.

Crushology 101

In episodes 5-6 of this romance drama, Lee Chae Min and Jo Joon Young will team up to save Roh Jeong Eui from a womanizer, Lee Kim Hyun Jin. Watch the episodes on Viki and TVING on April 25 and 26.

The Haunted Palace

The next episodes (ep 3-4) of the horror thriller starring Yook Sungjae and Bona will provide details into the reason for the Colossal Shadow's possessing the body of the young prince. Catch it on SBS and Viki on April 25 and 26.

Resident Playbook

Go Yoon Jung and Kang You Seok will keep making mistakes and facing trouble from their OB-GYN department seniors in episodes 5-6 of the medical drama. Watch the Hospital Playlist spin-off on Netflix on April 26 and 27.

