Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si's Tastefully Yours to premiere in May; character details out with new still release

Go Min Si and Kang Ha Neul's Tastefully Yours is an upcoming romance comedy drama, set to premiere next month. It is about cooking battles and rivals-to-lovers relationship between efficient cooks, played by the leads. On April 4, the drama production team released new still cuts and announced the release date, as reported by Dispatch. The supporting cast of the exciting drama has also been confirmed, along with the revelation of their character details.

Tastefully Yours follows the captivating story of Han Beom Woo (played by Kang Ha Neul), a wealthy chaebol heir of a large food company, who embarks on a mission to find unique food recipes. He comes across chef Mo Yeon Ju (Go Min Si) during his recipe-hunting spree and navigates rivalry, love, and growth with her. In the recently released stills, they are seen locking intense gazes at each other, expressing their unsaid feelings.

Mo Yeon Ju's special recipe brings Han Beom Wo to her humble restaurant, where they will engage in a culinary rivalry. The series will officially premiere with its first two episodes on Netflix on May 12 and 13 (Monday, Tuesday) at 10 p.m KST. South Korean viewers can also watch it on. Recently, the cast and creators of Tastefully Yours attended a script reading session of the drama, where they exuded confidence and chemistry. Its pivotal role players– Undercover High School's Kim Shin Rok and Weak Hero Class 2's Yoo Su Bin were also present there.

Kim Shin Rok stars as Kim Myung Sook, a tough yet charming ace chef at a local gukbap (soupy rice) restaurant. Yoo Su Bin plays Shin Choon Seung, the restaurant's quirky heir, bringing comedic relief to the story. Buried Hearts' Hong Hwa Yeon will play the supporting role of Jang Hyeon Hye; not much is known about her character yet. When the Phone Rings' Yoo Yeon Seok is set to make a guest appearance in this 10-episode drama.

