Resident Playbook: Hospital Playlist's Jung Kyung Ho, Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, more actors to make special appearances

Resident Playbook is set to premiere on Netflix on April 12, promising a similar blend of medical content and humor that made its parent drama, Hospital Playlist, a hit. In a press conference on April 10, the cast and production team shared excitement about the upcoming medical drama, particularly highlighting the thrilling cameos by the '99-liners' from Hospital Playlist. Creator Shin Won Ho also revealed how the special guests reacted when offered the cameo roles, as reported by K-media iMBC News.

The upcoming medical drama will see brief appearances of its parent drama's OB-GYN residents—Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Dae Myung and also Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Joon Han. Their reprisal of the roles of the beloved cast of Hospital Playlist has greatly heightened the anticipation for Resident Playbook. Not only have they acted in the drama, but they have also lent their voices for its OST. The iconic rock band of the 99-liners has reunited to produce a banger for the Go Yoon Jung-starrer.

As per an article on the recently released website of Resident Playbook, Kim Dae Myung and Ahn Eun Jin might be seen as a married couple in the spin-off drama. Regarding the cameos, creator Shin Won Ho stated during the press conference, "(The 99-liners) readily accepted (the role), and there was no need to ask them anything." According to him, they were more than happy to receive the offer and would even love to have more screen time. He mentioned, "Jung Kyung Ho and Kim Dae Myung even asked (jokingly) why (we) don't appear in every episode," sparking laughter.

As per Shin Won Ho, "They thought of it as their own work, to the point that they wanted to put it in the credits instead of using the word special appearance." He mentioned being "grateful" for their enthusiastic and sporty approach to accepting the cameo offer. Resident Playbook's lead, Go Yoon Jung, also added her views regarding the same, saying, "When I heard that there was a scene where the 99-liner seniors would make a cameo, I wanted to look up to them and admire them."

