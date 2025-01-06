Hellbound 2 co-stars Kim Sung Cheol and Kim Shin Rok likely to reunite in Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo's Project Y: Report
Kim Sung Cheol and Kim Shin Rok are set for another collaboration. The two actors are in talks to star in Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo's upcoming nor thriller drama Project Y. Read on!
Kim Sung Cheol and Kim Shin Rok are reportedly set to star in Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo's upcoming noir thriller drama Project Y. The two talented actors collaborated as co-stars in Hellbound season 2. Fans are now looking forward to their reunion in the new project.
According to a K-media outlet's report on January 6, Kim Sung Cheol and Kim Shin Rok have been cast as pivotal characters in the upcoming noir thriller Project Y. Although details about their roles haven't been revealed yet, excitement runs high as both of these actors previously co-starred in Hellbound 2.
Project Y is one of the most-anticipated releases of 2025. As per the reports, the filming has already been commenced. Previously, Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo, who are set to play the lead characters, have teased their synergy with a few noir photos. The two of them are known to be close friends in real life too, so fans are looking forward to witnessing their chemistry in the upcoming work.
Have a look at the teaser photos here:
The upcoming crime thriller Project Y will follow the story of Mi Sun and Do Kyung, a dynamic duo who have no one but each other in the Gangnam entertainment industry. To escape their rock-bottom reality, the duo plans a heist and steals gold bars worth 8 billion KRW in black money. The story will unfold their friendship among many turmoils. Project Y is being helmed by director Lee Hwan and the filming schedule has reportedly commenced back in the second half of 2024.
Meanwhile, apart from Hellbound 2, Kim Shin Rok and Kim Sung Cheol also worked together on Netflix's Sweet Home starring Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook, and more talented stars.
