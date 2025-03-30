Undercover High School Ending Explained: Were Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo able to defeat Kim Shin Rok? Find out

The final week of Undercover High School included the much-awaited showdown between the undaunted protagonist Seo Kang Joon and the ruthless antagonist Kim Shin Rok. The March 28-29 episodes finally revealed if the gold bars ever existed if yes, where they were hidden, and whether or not good triumphed over evil.

Was Jung Hae Seong and Oh Soo Ah able to make Seo Myeong Ju pay for her sins?

In the last two episodes of Undercover High School, Jung Hae Seong (Seo Kang Joon) gets framed for the murder of the NIS chief, whom Seo Myeong Ju's (Kim Shin Rok) right-hand man Park Jae Mun (Park Jin U) killed. However, he flees for a short while, gathers evidence against Seo Myeong Ju's killing of both NIS chairman and his father, with the help of Oh Soo Ah (Jin Ki Joo) and his NIS team 4 members, and hands them over to the respective authorities.

After knowing that Byeongmun High School's authorities and the students want her to step down from her position, she plans to set the school on fire and die along with the students. However, Jung Hae Seong and Oh Soo Ah use their quick wits and reflexes to save the day. Seo Myeong Ju is then taken into custody and with Park Jae Mun's testimony, she receives a life imprisonment verdict.

Did Jung Hae Seong find the gold bars?

Oh Soo Ah gives Jung Hae Seong a notebook owned by his father, with its cover containing the word "stars" that she believes may be a hidden clue for him. He then recalls a childhood moment when his father put up constellation stickers on his room's roof and said he hid the North Star somewhere. As Jung Hae Seong finds the North Star sticker on the floor, he digs the area, and surprisingly finds the gold bars.

Five years after the intense fight for money and power is over, Jung Hae Seong puts a ring on Oh Soo Ah's finger and his teammates Park Mi Jeong (Yoon Ga Yi) and Ko Yeong Hun (Jo Bok Rae) announce pregnancy. Their NIS team leader An Seok Ho (Jeon Bae Soo) gets promoted to NIS' chairman and his daughter joins the organization as well.