Are Park Hyung Sik and Hong Hwa Yeon dating? Alleged hints surface with rumored date at Choi Woo Shik's event

Buried Hearts’ storyline, filled with intricate corporate conflicts, emotional betrayals, and the pursuit of vengeance, has kept viewers engaged. However, in addition to the intense plot, another element of the drama has captured the audience’s attention: the undeniable chemistry between lead actors Park Hyung Sik and rising star Hong Hwa Yeon.

Their on-screen relationship has become a major talking point, and recent events have fueled speculation about a possible romance between the two off-screen as well.

In Buried Hearts, Park Hyung Sik plays a man deeply in love yet forced to endure the painful experience of watching the woman he cherishes, played by Hong Hwa Yeon, marry another due to circumstances beyond their control. What makes their love story even more compelling is the restrained yet powerful way in which their feelings are conveyed. Due to the show’s complex plot, their romantic scenes are limited, but every moment they share on screen is filled with palpable tension and deep emotion.

While their on-screen romance has impressed audiences, their interactions behind the scenes have led to growing curiosity about their relationship in real life. Fans have taken notice of their playful and affectionate bond in behind-the-scenes footage, where they appear completely at ease with each other. The way they joke around and share lighthearted moments has fueled speculation that their bond goes beyond just professional camaraderie.

What has particularly caught netizens’ attention is how effortlessly Hong Hwa Yeon interacts with Park Hyung Sik, despite being a relatively new actress working alongside an industry veteran. Park Hyung Sik, known for his warm and friendly personality, has been seen guiding and supporting his co-star, making her feel comfortable on set. Many fans find it intriguing that, despite their different levels of experience in the industry, they share such an effortless rapport.

Adding further intrigue to the situation, Hong Hwa Yeon was recently spotted at a private fashion event hosted by actor Choi Woo Shik, where Park Hyung Sik was also in attendance. The event, held for the launch of the Ami x Choi Woo Sik collection, was an intimate gathering attended only by Choi Woo Shik’s close celebrity friends, including Park Hyung Sik and fellow Wooga Squad member Peakboy.

The Wooga Squad, a well-known friendship group in the entertainment industry, consists of Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, Peakboy, Park Seo Joon, and BTS’ V.

Notably, Hong Hwa Yeon does not have any known personal or professional ties to Choi Woo Shik, making her presence at the event quite unexpected. Many speculate that Park Hyung Sik personally invited her, possibly as a way of introducing her to his inner circle. This has led to further rumors about their relationship, with some suggesting that he may be helping her establish connections in the entertainment industry.

Interestingly, Park Hyung Sik and Hong Hwa Yeon did not take any pictures together at the event. Instead, they were photographed separately with Choi Woo Shik. This has only deepened the curiosity surrounding their relationship, as some netizens believe they may have been deliberately avoiding drawing attention to themselves.

Despite being a newcomer in the Korean entertainment industry, Hong Hwa Yeon has been making a strong impression. Her performance in Buried Hearts has earned her praise for both her acting skills and her visuals. Many viewers have been drawn to her elegant and delicate beauty, with some predicting that she could become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry in the near future.

Prior to her breakthrough role in Buried Hearts, Hong Hwa Yeon had only appeared in a handful of supporting roles. However, her portrayal in the drama has proven that she has the potential to establish herself as a leading actress. If the dating rumors about Park Hyung Sik turn out to be true, it would only add to the growing public interest in her career.

Park Hyung Sik, on the other hand, is already a well-established figure in both the music and acting industries. Initially gaining fame as a member of the K-pop group ZE:A, he successfully transitioned into acting, starring in several hit dramas such as Hwarang, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, and Happiness. With his charming on-screen presence and solid acting skills, he has built a strong fanbase both in Korea and internationally.

Apart from his entertainment career, Park Hyung Sik is also known for his wealthy background. Often referred to as a "real-life chaebol," his father is a high-ranking executive in the luxury car import-export industry. In addition to this, Park Hyung Sik has taken charge of his own career by launching his entertainment agency P&Studio in 2021. His business acumen and industry connections make him one of the most influential figures in Korean entertainment today.

Meanwhile, neither Park Hyung Sik nor Hong Hwa Yeon have addressed the dating rumors directly, leaving fans to speculate based on their interactions. Whether their bond is purely professional, a growing friendship, or something more remains a mystery.