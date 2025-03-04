Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin's The Potato Lab release schedule: Know when and where to watch K-drama with plot, episode guide and more

Another chaotic rom-com in town! Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin's much-anticipated The Potato Lab, has finally arrived. The show's humour shines through the leads' love-hate relationship and the fun antics of the supporting characters. The protagonists meet in a professional setting, initially clashing with a negative first impression that unexpectedly blossoms into romance.

The Potato Lab's first and second episodes aired on the 1st and 2nd of March. It featured Lee Sun Bin as potato researcher Kim Mi Gyeong, who has accumulated immense knowledge regarding the field by being a part of it for 12 years. She harbours a secret desire to create an exceptional potato breed after her name. However, her plans get disrupted as her company gets acquired by a big conglomerate, Wonhan. After acquisition, the research team faces the threat of getting dissolved and a dogmatic Seo Beak Ho (Kang Tae Oh) gets appointed as their new chief.

The two of them do not get along and bicker at every chance they get. Amidst all these, she comes to know that he is the new paying guest of her guesthouse. To know if they will be able to get by without plucking out each other's hair, watch episodes 3 and 4 on Netflix on March 8 and March 9, 2025 at 9:20 p.m. KST (5:50 p.m. IST/ 7:20 a.m. EST). South Korean viewers can also stream the drama exclusively on the OTT site TVING. Its are scheduled to air It has a weekly airing pattern, with two episodes getting release every week, on Saturday and Sunday. Its last episode will air on April 6, 2025.

The latest episode concluded with a kiss under the influence of alcohol, leaving viewers eager for more. The next episode will pick up where they left off, with her attempting to avoid him due to embarrassment over her drunken action. However, he's determined to confront her and when the opportunity arises, he'll take a bold step and ask her out on a date. But given their complicated work dynamic, she may be hesitant to say yes, leaving their romantic fate uncertain.