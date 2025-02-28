Lee Sun Bin reveals being at crossroads with acting, Kang Tae Oh shares feeling lonely on The Potato Lab set

Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh’s highly anticipated drama, The Potato Lab, is currently on everyone’s radar—and for good reason. With both actors leading the project, expectations are soaring. In an interview with Singles Magazine, the duo kept audiences intrigued about the drama. Lee Sun Bin opened up about her career path, stating that her goal is clear.

She is dedicated to carefully selecting projects that will solidify her career. Lee Sun Bin shared that the more she works, the more she realizes the immense effort and investment required for a single production. This understanding fuels her meticulous approach to selecting roles, helping her refine her decision-making process.

Lee Sun Bin also revealed that she keeps a journal, writing down her thoughts daily. Over time, looking back at her entries provides her with a broader perspective, and lately, she has been reflecting deeply on her career. She stated, "I feel like I’m at a crossroads as an actress. My plan is to figure out what kind of actress I want to become and what kind of career I need to build to achieve that. My ultimate goal is to shape myself into a well-rounded actress."

Meanwhile, Kang Tae Oh shared his experience filming in a close-knit potato research institute setting. He described the atmosphere as chaotic—but in the best way possible. "We had so much fun and engaging conversations that I never had a dull moment. But, in a way, I did feel a bit lonely," he admitted. He further explained that while the rest of the cast wore lab coats, he was the only one in a tailored suit, making him feel slightly out of place.

The drama follows a potato research center in a mountain valley. The story revolves around Kim Mi Kyeong (played by Lee Sun Bin), a passionate researcher whose life is entirely dedicated to potatoes, and So Baek Ho (played by Kang Tae Oh), a cold and principled corporate director. Despite their differences, Kim Mi Kyeong gradually finds herself drawn to her new director, leading to an unexpected office romance.

Although Kim Mi Kyeong may appear unemployed at first glance, she is, in fact, secretly working on a classified project at the Potato Research Institute to develop a revolutionary potato variety called Mi Gyeong. On the other hand, So Baek Ho is portrayed as the perfect man—armed with a deadly smile, a soft voice, and stunning visuals, as if he walked straight out of a romance novel. However, his reserved nature and lack of close friendships give him an entirely different aura.

Written by screenwriter Kim Ho Soo and directed by Kang Il Soo and Shim Jae Hyun, The Potato Lab is set to premiere on March 1, 2025. The series consists of 12 episodes, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday.