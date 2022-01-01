Kdramas from 2021 that you need to watch in 2022 Part 1: Racket Boys, Navillera & more

The last year, 2021 saw a myriad of unendingly beautiful creations that came through with their uniqueness and plotlines that set them apart each time they were on air. The world was in awe of the Korean acting industry that went above and beyond the course of regular mushy or gore content that is usually expected from them.

Here’s a list of a few K-dramas that we think deserved more love and you should definitely check out in the new year.

1. Racket Boys:

A leading cast of mostly young actors who challenged a sports K-drama saw ‘Racket Boys’ building up a friendly game between its viewers. The camaraderie on the show, the class acting, the understanding of the game and so much more. This drama will definitely be missed and we hope the makers plan a second season soon.

2. Navillera:

A ballerino struggling to catch hold of his talent and a man who wishes to realise his dream of entering the world of dance presents a story so delicate and emotional that one can only marvel at each watch. Song Kang brilliantly led the scene alongside Park In Hwan. You better keep a box of tissues nearby for this one.

3. Run On:

Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung’s love story was so much more than that. I believe it’s the lack of a problematic or toxic angle to the show that had me hooked. The calm nature of the show is very flowy for a casual watch and promises an adult view of relationships.

4. You Are My Spring:

This one’s on a more heavy side. ‘You Are My Spring’ deals with trauma in its core sense and has you rethinking multiple things in your own life. The show has a suspenseful arc as a lovely add-on, meanwhile the chemistry between the leads is very honest.

5. Move to Heaven:

Definitely not talked about enough. Tang Joon Sang and Lee Je Hoon shot it out of the park with this one. ‘Move to Heaven’ takes personalisation to another level with the stellar acting, unique setting of the show and the detailed method with which every aspect of the show was dealt with.

