Kep1er, the nine-member group formed through a survival show, will reportedly be disbanding in the coming days. The reason for their disbandment seems to be the failure to reach an agreement with all the members during contract negotiations, and hence they have decided not to carry on activities as a group anymore.

On April 25, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported that the girl group Kep1er had been confirmed to disband in July 2024. All the members of the group will be returning back to their respective agencies that they were under before forming the group. The decision to halt activities as a group was made after they failed to reach an agreement during contract negotiations.

Kep1er is confirmed to disband by the end of July 2024

However, before disbanding, the group plans to say their last goodbyes to the fans by releasing an album. The group will also be holding a performance for one last time. Kep1er would have been the first group born out of a survival show to extend their contracts. Both WakeOne and the agencies that the members are under looked positively at the prospect of furthering their partnership. However, as all the members have failed to reach an agreement during the negotiations, they will ultimately disband and move on to other activities. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about the girl group Kep1er

Kep1er, formed through the survival reality show Girls Planet 999, was managed by WakeOne and Swing Entertainment. It is composed of 9 members, which include Kim Chae Hyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yu Jin, Kim Da Yeon, Seo Young Eun, Kang Ye Seo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting. They made their debut with the EP First Impact in 2022. They went on to release several albums, such as Doublast and Troubleshooter, in 2022. Their most recent EPs include Lovestruck! and Magic Hour, released in 2023.

However, while debuting, they signed a contract for 2 years and 6 months. The time period will reach its end in July 2024, and the group will not be extending its contract with the label, WakeOne. Nevertheless, the group is preparing for their first Japanese studio album, Kep1going, to be released on May 8, 2024.

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope reveals I don't know was titled In the house during HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 recording; Jungkook joins