Yuk Jun Seo reveals if he and Single's Inferno 4 flame Lee Si An are dating in real life: 'We are good...'

Single's Inferno 4's fan-favorite couple Yuk Jun Seo and Lee Si An went through 12-episodes of love, confusion and jealousy, to ultimately pick each other as their ideal person to escape the island with. Following the end of the show, fan curiosity persisted regarding whether they were actually dating in real life. Recently, the two of them appeared on an MBC Entertainment show The Manager (also known as Point of Omniscient Interfere) and made the big revelation of the current status of their relationship.

The host of the show finally asked the question that has been on everyone's mind– whether the on-screen couple was a real-life thing, sparking a surprising response. Yuk Jun Seo responded to the question with a "no" and also revealed how their relationship dynamics have changed recently. He stated "We are good friends now". He confessed to having genuine feelings for Lee Si An during the filming of Single's Inferno 4, but clarified that they were now "like brother and sister".



Watch the full episode here:

His statement highlighted their comfortable dynamic while also clearly indicating that their on-show romance had come to an end. This might come as a disappointment to their shippers, who rooted for them to be the final couple amid two other potential picks Lee Si An– Kim Jeong Su and Jang Theo. The speculations of the beloved on-screen couple actually dating were fueled by Yuk Jun Seo's February 13 Instagram post, which included a black and white image of him with Lee Si An from the finale, where he is seen embracing her by her shoulder and she is seen excitedly wrapping her arms around his waist.

Advertisement

Besides talking about their real-life connection, the duo also opened up about their infamous bed scene from the dating reality show. Lee Si An said, “I just wanted to sleep together, like this (while cuddling)." To that, Yuk Jun Seo asked her if she meant that, she just wanted the two of them to be close together. She nodded her acceptance to that and revealed that Yuk Jun Seo also held her hands under the covers.