Kim Do Wan, Lee Jung Ha’s One: High School Heroes — release date, time, where to watch, cast, plot, and more

ONE: High School Heroes is a South Korean action drama focused on bullying, oppression and the struggle against injustice within a high school setting. If you love shows like Study Group and Weak Hero Class 2, then this drama is just for you. Starring Lee Jung Ha and Kim Do Wan in lead roles, this series promises thrilling action and the triumph of good over evil. Here are the latest updates on the release date, plot, character details and streaming information.

ONE: High School Heroes - Plot and character details

The drama, adapted from the webtoon of the same name, tells the story of Kim Eui Gyeom (played by Moving star Lee Jung Ha), a high-achieving student. His life is marred by abuse at home and school, leaving him without anyone to turn to for support. At home, he suffers at the hands of his father, while at school, he's subjected to bullying.

Initially, he chooses to endure the torment, prioritizing his academic performance over confrontation. However, as the abuse gets to an unbearable level, he is compelled to stand up for himself. During his darkest period of physical and emotional torment, Kim Eui Gyeom forms a bond with a classmate, Kang Yun Gi (played by Wedding Impossible star Kim Do Wan). Kang Yun Gi seeks to exploit Kim Eui Gyeom's fighting prowess, and together, they become known as the 'High School Heroes.'

As a team, they not only fight against Kim Eui Gyeom's tormentors but also join forces to rid the school of its violent atmosphere and support the victims of bullying.

ONE: High School Heroes - When and where to watch

ONE: High School Heroes will premiere on May 30 on Wavve. The subsequent 7 episodes of the mini-drama will be released every Friday till June 13.

ONE: High School Heroes - Supporting cast

Veteran actor Kim Sang Ho, known for The Haunted Palace and Second Shot at Love, will star as Kim Eui Gyeom's abusive father, Kim Seok Tae.

Queen of Tears actress Kim Joo Ryoung will play his wife, Myung Da Bin.

Other supporting roles include Shooting Stars' Im Sung Kyun as Kim Seung Jun and Singles Inferno 4 fame Yuk Jun Seo as Lee Gwi Jae.

