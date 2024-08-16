Kim Hye Yoon picks lead role after Lovely Runner success? Joins talks for I’m Human from Today with Park Solomon; report

Kim Hye Yoon, the famous South Korean actress who recently captivated millions with her lead role in the viral hit K-drama Lovely Runner has reportedly joined talks to star as the female lead in I’m Human from Today with Park Solomon. This will mark her first role since Lovely Runner.

Kim Hye Yoon received the offer to appear in the upcoming fantasy K-drama I’m Human from Today also being referred to as From Today I am a Human with Park Solomon. As per the report, the Lovely Runner actress is positively reviewing the offer.

I’m Human from Today is an upcoming fantasy K-drama that will follow the story of a gumiho (a nine-tailed fox appearing in Korean folktales) who tries to enjoy her life as a powerful being. Unlike the tails, she lives her life avoiding men and tries to do good deeds in case she even turns human.

Kim Hye Yoon if says yes to the offer will be seen as Eun Ho, the gumiho who is rich and is enjoying her supernatural life and unchanging beauty. She does not take responsibility for what she does and only likes the good parts of being a human.

Park Solomon on the other hand is in talks for the male lead Kang Si Yeol who is a narcissistic soccer player. I’m Human from Today will be hailed by Love To Hate You director Kim Jung Kwon.

Kim Hye Yoon has established herself as one of the most popular South Korean actresses on the rise especially with the immense fame of her latest K-drama Lovely Runner. She played the lead role of Im Sol alongside Byeon Woo Seok who was seen as Ryu Sun Jae.

Kim Hye Yoon is further noted for her roles in the K-dramas SKY Castle, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, and Extraordinary You. The actress also appeared as a lead in the movie Ditto alongside Yeo Jin Goo and Bae In Hyuk.

