Kim Soo Hyun's subway ad in Seoul sparks uproar amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; netizens label him 'Kim beggar Hyun'

A recent subway advertisement featuring actor Kim Soo Hyun has sparked an intense online backlash, igniting debates and anger from netizens. The ad, placed in a prominent location at the bustling Hongdae Station in Seoul, is part of a promotional campaign through the CHOEAEDOL Celeb platform, a fan-driven initiative where supporters crowdfund banners and advertisements to honor their favorite stars.

Advertisement

The particular ad in question, which has quickly gone viral after being shared on X (formerly Twitter), has caught the attention of many, drawing over 270,000 views and fueling widespread outrage. The viral post, which criticized the ad, quickly gained traction online, with many users expressing their disapproval.

The user who shared the image called out the platform, CHOEAEDOL Celeb, for allowing the campaign to go forward, especially given Kim Soo Hyun’s current involvement in a controversy. The ad was viewed as highly inappropriate by some, considering the seriousness of the allegations against the actor, and netizens were angered by what they perceived as an attempt to normalize or distract from the ongoing scandal surrounding him.

CHOEAEDOL Celeb, known for organizing advertisements for K-pop idols, actors, and other celebrities, typically hosts campaigns to celebrate major milestones, such as comebacks, drama premieres, concert tours, and celebrity birthdays. However, the decision to allow Kim Soo Hyun’s ad to run amid his ongoing scandal has sparked a wave of criticism. The idea that fans voted for this particular ad at a time when the actor is embroiled in serious accusations has only fanned the flames of controversy.

Advertisement

Many have voiced concerns not only about the appropriateness of the ad but also about the platform’s lack of oversight in allowing such a campaign. The swift backlash on social media saw users accusing CHOEAEDOL Celeb of prioritizing celebrity endorsements and fandom activities over addressing the sensitive nature of the situation. The criticisms have extended beyond the ad itself, with questions raised about whether fan-driven platforms should take a more responsible approach in light of the controversies surrounding the stars they promote.

On the other hand, Kim Soo Hyun’s fans have rallied to defend the ad, stressing the actor's immense global popularity and the continued admiration he receives from a vast number of followers. Some supporters have pointed out that Kim Soo Hyun’s international fame and fanbase are strong enough to warrant continued public support, even amidst the controversy. They argue that the backlash is disproportionate and that public should not be surprised by such ads, as celebrity culture often thrives on public displays of affection and loyalty.

Advertisement

This ongoing conflict between critics and fans has led to a growing divide in the public’s perception of the actor. While his defenders see the ad as a mere celebration of his career and talent, detractors view it as an insensitive and tone-deaf gesture given the gravity of the accusations against him.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun began in February 2025, following the tragic and sudden death of actress Kim Sae Ron on February 16. In the wake of her passing, Kim Sae Ron’s family made several alarming accusations, claiming that Kim Soo Hyun had been romantically involved with the late actress when she was still a minor.

In response to the allegations, Kim Soo Hyun held an emotional press conference, in which he openly admitted to dating Kim Sae Ron. However, he vehemently denied the accusation that their relationship had begun while she was underage, clarifying that they had only started seeing each other after she had reached the legal age of adulthood. However, his emotional defense, marked by tears and regret, did little to stem the tide of criticism that followed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Seo Ye Ji’s defamer identified by new agency with a Kim Soo Hyun twist; police complaint filed