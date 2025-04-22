Kim Soo Hyun’s fan union takes legal action against internet defamation amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

There isn't a day that goes by without new angles emerging on the minor dating scandal involving Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. Amid the ongoing controversy, Kim Soo Hyun has decided to take matters into his own hands. On April 22, 2025, members of the Kim Soo Hyun Fans' Union, including those from Daum Cafe Eucaris and DC Inside’s Kim Soo Hyun Gallery, announced their decision to file a formal criminal complaint against individuals spreading defamatory content online.

As per Money Today news, Kim Soo Hyun’s fan union aims to take legal action against those responsible for spreading false rumors and harmful statements about the actor on various online platforms.

A legal complaint filed by attorney Yang Tae Young from Siwoo Law Firm is expected to be submitted to the Seongbuk Police Station in Seoul within the week. The accusations against the malicious commenters are classified as defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act, which allows for third-party complaints, unlike insult charges that require direct victims to file. This legal move is part of a broader effort to protect the actor’s reputation and uphold a healthy fan culture.

The fan union has emphasized that they will not tolerate personal attacks or malicious comments disguised as freedom of expression. They have been collecting evidence for several months, including defamatory comments, manipulated images, and false posts made online. The Kim Soo Hyun fans have vowed to pursue legal action without leniency.

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has also taken legal steps to address the issue, previously filing a complaint for defamation and insult against those spreading unfounded claims. In addition, they have pursued a lawsuit for damages against Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family and the Garosero Research Institute. This collective effort by fans and the agency highlights a firm commitment to protecting Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation amid the ongoing scandal.

