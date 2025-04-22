ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's fans protest against 'groundless rumors' of his misdemeanor towards Moonbin and Kim Sae Ron

Cha Eun Woo recently faced heavy scrutiny regarding his alleged improper behavior towards some deceased colleagues. His agency has not taken any steps regarding the slander he faced, and it was not the first time someone got away by blaming the actor for something. Infuriated by the ongoing situation, the actor's overseas fans sent a protest truck outside his agency, as reported by K-media outlet Maeil Business Newspaper on April 21.

The fans demanded the agency dig into the matter and take appropriate steps against the defamers of Cha Eun Woo. They held the truck protest in front of his agency Fantagio's office building in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The truck included an LED screen with the fans' concerns and demands displayed on it. The messages read, “Take strong action against the baseless slander targeting Cha Eun Woo,” and “Protect the artist and support his individual activities and long-term growth.”

The protest came as a response to the recent allegations against Cha Eun Woo and his agency of using the late ASTRO member Moonbin for fame and profit. The accusations arose after 22 close friends of Moonbin, including the True Beauty actor, released A Letter in the Wind (also known as In the Dream), a song composed in memory of the late artist, on April 19. Another unfounded claim against Cha Eun Woo that arose last month was that he did not attend ex-labelmate Kim Sae Ron's funeral, despite being acquaintances.

He was accused of showing empty gestures by sending a flower wreath to her funeral without visiting in person, which was later found to be untrue. As a retaliation against the demanding accusations, Cha Eun Woo’s fans stated, “Since his debut nine years ago, Cha Eun Woo has never taken legal action, and as a result, malicious attacks and groundless rumors have only worsened. We demand the agency take firm measures to protect him.”

The fans blamed the agency for not responding appropriately to the rumors and letting the artist get hurt by them all these years. Hence, they wanted Fantagio to take proper measures to protect Cha Eun Woo and prevent such future happenings.

