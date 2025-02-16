Kim Sae Ron’s death: Police confirm no foul play in Bloodhounds actress’ demise, investigation into cause ongoing

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

The entertainment world is rocked by the sudden and tragic passing of actress Kim Sae Ron, who was found dead at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on February 16, 2025. The young star, just 24 years old, has left fans and colleagues in shock as they tried to come to terms with the devastating news.

According to the Seongdong Police Station, emergency services were called to Kim’s residence at approximately 4:50 pm after an acquaintance discovered her. The individual immediately alerted the authorities, prompting a swift response. Upon arrival, police reported that there were no visible signs of foul play or external intrusion at the scene. This led authorities to believe there was no criminal involvement, but the cause of death remains under investigation.

A statement from a police official emphasized that, “So far, there are no indications of external intrusion or criminal activity, but the investigation into the cause of death is ongoing”, as reported by Chosun Biz. Meanwhile, Kim Sae Ron’s passing has left the entertainment industry reeling. She had gained recognition for her roles in several popular dramas, including Bloodhounds, Leverage, Mirror of the Witch, To Be Continued, Hi! School – Love On, among others.

Fans, in particular, have expressed deep sorrow and disbelief, with many taking to social media to honor her memory and reflect on her contributions to the entertainment industry. The actress’s untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who admired her work and followed her career since her early days in the industry.

As the investigation into her passing continues, the police have confirmed that they are thoroughly looking into all possible causes, but at this moment, no further details have been disclosed. Kim Sae Ron’s sudden departure has left her loved ones, the entertainment community, and her fans devastated, and the cause of her death is expected to remain a focus of inquiry in the coming days.