My Dearest Nemesis ending explained: Did Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook’s complicated relationship find closure? Know here

My Dearest Nemesis offers a finale as delightful as the first snow after weeks of suspense, amusing miscommunications, and heartwarming moments. Once arguing coworkers Baek Su Jeong and Ban Joo Yeon finally embrace their feelings, demonstrating that even the most obstinate chaebol heir can fall deeply in love. Indeed, the most beloved gamer couple receives the happy ending they are due.

Baek Su Jeong and Ban Joo Yeon are shown clearing up their differences and strengthening their bond in the Couples finale. To embrace his actual self, Ban Joo Yeon makes amends with his grandmother, who expresses regret for holding him responsible for previous family tragedies. Baek Su Jeong's dedication is recognized when she is promoted to section chief. By presenting her with a necklace, Ban Joo Yeon shows his support and affection for her. Following the success of Baek Su Jeong's father's investment in her business, Ban Joo Yeon joins the board of directors.

Baek Su Jeong and Ban Joo Yeon's love story comes full circle as they meet under the first snowfall (because it’s not a proper K-drama without it), walking hand in hand toward a future that’s entirely their own. It’s the kind of ending that makes you smile and believe that love—no matter how complicated—always finds a way.

How does My Dearest Nemesis end?

The last scene of the drama shows Su Jeong and Joo Yeon meeting at a traffic light as it snows. The couple happily meets in the middle and walks together in the snow—a classic, heartwarming K-drama finish.

Does My Dearest Nemesis have a happy ending?

Yes, it did. After all the misunderstandings and family drama, love triumphs. Both main and second-lead couples find their happy endings.

What happens to Baek Su Jeong and Ban Joo Yeon's careers?

Ban Joo Yeon steps up as the new company director, embracing his role while staying true to himself. Meanwhile, Baek Su Jeong is promoted to section chief.

What’s the significance of the final snow scene?

In K-drama Land, the first snow is Cupid’s stamp of approval. Meeting under the snow symbolizes a fresh start and a promise for the future—so, yeah, these two are in it for the long haul.

My Dearest Nemesis is a 12-episode romantic comedy directed by Lee Soo Hyun. The series stars Moon Ga Young as Baek Su Jeong, Choi Hyun Wook as Ban Joo Yeon, Im Se Mi as Seo Hajin, and Kwak Si Yang as Kim Sin Won. It follows the story of two individuals who first meet as online gamers and reunite 16 years later as colleagues, navigating the complexities of workplace dynamics and rekindling connections.