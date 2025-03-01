Kim Seon Ho signs with Cha Eun Woo's agency Fantagio after ending six-year contract with SALT Entertainment

Actor Kim Seon Ho will be represented by management company Fantagio, starting March 1, 2025. The agency made the announcement on the same day, stating, "Kim Seon Ho has signed an exclusive contract with Fantagio," as reported by South Korean media outlet Daily. He decided to associate with the agency after amiably ending his six-year venture with SALT Entertainment.

The Hometown Cha-Cha actor joined SALT Entertainment in 2018 and left in February 2025. After that, he joined forces with Fantagio, becoming the newest addition to the top stars managed by the company. The agency includes popular idol actors like True Beauty's Cha Eun Woo, Strong Girl Nam Soon's Ong Seong Wu and Single & Ready to Mingle's Choi Yoo Jung. The company expressed happiness at having Kim Seon Ho on board and requested fans to support their union.

"Please continue to show lots of support and love for actor Kim Seon Ho, who has become a new member of the Fantagio family," they shared in an official notice. They also expressed their admiration for the artist by saying, "Kim Seon Ho is an actor who is loved for his stable acting skills and unique charm, and we will be unsparing in our full support so that he can demonstrate his abilities in various works and fields." His upcoming project, Can This Love Be Translated?'s release will be managed by Fantagio.

The upcoming drama—an office romance comedy—is slated for small-screen release in the 4th quarter of 2025. The drama was filmed in the second half of 2024. In it, Kim Seon Ho stars as Joo Ho Jin, a personal multilingual interpreter for a globally popular actress, Cha Moo Hee, played by Go Yoon Jung. The two of them stay together for most parts of the day, leading to the formation of soft corners for each other.

Kim Seon Ho launched his career in theater with the 2009 production of New Boeing and gained recognition through roles in plays like Rooftop Cat. He transitioned to commercial acting with KBS2's Good Manager and appeared in varied dramas, including Two Cops, Welcome to Waikiki 2, 100 Days My Prince, Catch the Ghost, Start-Up, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and The Tyrant.