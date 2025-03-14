Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron relationship timeline: GOLDMEDALIST claims duo was dating from 2019-2020 when she was adult

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has officially addressed the allegations regarding the actor’s past relationship with Kim Sae Ron. In a statement released on March 14, 2025, the agency denied claims that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron while she was a minor and clarified that their relationship only began after she became an adult.

The statement came after Garosero Institute, a YouTube channel, alleged that Kim Soo Hyun had been romantically involved with Kim Sae Ron when she was underage. The channel further suggested that he was responsible for her tragic passing, a claim that quickly spread online and led to widespread public scrutiny.

GOLDMEDALIST explained that they had originally planned to release a more detailed statement at a later date, but Kim Soo Hyun’s psychological condition worsened in the early hours of March 14, prompting them to issue an urgent clarification. They stated, “Kim Soo Hyun showed sudden instability in his psychological health early this morning, so we are taking measures to make sure he is in complete stability. He has been suffering through extreme confusion and chaos due to Garosero Institute’s claims he was responsible for Kim Sae Ron’s sudden death.” The agency also revealed that following the allegations, several individuals with cameras had been seen lurking around their company headquarters, adding to the immense pressure on Kim Soo Hyun.

Advertisement

The agency confirmed that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron did date, but only after she was legally an adult. “Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were dating between the summer of 2019 and fall of 2020, after she became an adult. It is not true that Kim Soo Hyun dated her when she was a minor,” as quoted by koreaboo.

To further refute Garosero Institute’s claims, GOLDMEDALIST addressed the photos being circulated online as supposed evidence of an underage relationship. “Kim Sae Ron’s photo that she uploaded on March 24, 2024 on her Instagram story and the photo that Garosero Institute shared on March 11, 2025 were private images taken by the two in the winter of 2020 when they were dating. The clothes Kim Sae Ron was wearing at the time were released in June 2019 by the brand, so Garosero Institute’s claim that the photo was taken in 2016 when Kim Sae Ron was a minor is impossible.”

Advertisement

The agency also provided further proof through metadata analysis, stating, “In addition, another photo shared by Garosero Institute on March 12, 2025, was a photo taken by the two on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019. This can be confirmed through the picture’s metadata. The photo released on March 13, 2025, was taken on the same day, as seen from the fact that they are wearing the same clothes. All of the photos being shared by Garosero Institute with the claim that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor were taken after she became an adult. Their claim that these photos were taken in 2016 have no grounds. This is because the two were not dating at that time.”

GOLDMEDALIST also responded to the controversy surrounding a military letter Kim Soo Hyun sent to Kim Sae Ron, which was cited by Garosero Institute as evidence of a long-standing relationship. “Kim Soo Hyun’s letter to Kim Sae Ron while he was in the military was just one of the letters he sent to his close friends. As you could see from the contents of the letter, Kim Soo Hyun was adjusting to the military lifestyle and used the letter to let his close friends know about his daily life in the military. The expression 'I miss you' is a light-hearted expression used by soldiers to their close friends. However, Garosero Institute is claiming that the two had been dating since 2015, using photos that were taken after Kim Sae Ron was an adult and claiming they were from when she was a minor.”

Advertisement

Additionally, the agency clarified that Kim Sae Ron’s nickname, ‘Saero Nero’, which she had been using publicly since 2016, was falsely portrayed as a private term of endearment between her and Kim Soo Hyun. “They used the postcard sent to Kim Sae Ron after the two were dating to strengthen their claim that the military letter was also a love letter. Kim Sae Ron’s nickname (Saero Nero, 새로네로) that she used publicly since 2016 was made to seem like it was a nickname that only the two used between each other.”