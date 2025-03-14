Is Kim Soo Hyun using Ko Joon Hee as shield amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal? Netizens call out alleged manipulation

On March 13, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang found itself at the center of attention after publishing an article that ignited a firestorm of criticism. The article, titled “Did we forget Ko Joon Hee’s ‘Burning Sun’ incident? Kim Soo Hyun faces pressure over official statement teaser,” drew immediate backlash for reviving past allegations against actress Ko Joon Hee while discussing the ongoing scrutiny surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun.

The publication revisited long-dismissed rumors about Ko Joon Hee’s alleged ties to the infamous Burning Sun scandal, a controversy that implicated multiple high-profile celebrities. The actress had been unfairly targeted by the public due to a photograph of her taken alongside Seungri, a former BIGBANG member and a central figure in the scandal.

Despite repeatedly denying any involvement and later blaming her agency at the time for failing to protect her reputation, Ko Joon Hee had endured undue criticism before ultimately clearing her name. The Sports Kyunghyang article, however, resurfaced the past controversy and made comparisons between Ko Joon Hee’s experience and Kim Soo Hyun’s current predicament, implying that his agency’s silence was exacerbating the backlash against him.

Following the article’s publication, netizens swiftly took to social media to voice their discontent, accusing Kim Soo Hyun of engaging in media manipulation. Many criticized the unrelated comparison between Ko Joon Hee and Kim Soo Hyun, calling it an attempt to shift focus away from the serious allegations surrounding the actor. Some even speculated that the article was designed to divert public attention from the growing controversy Kim Soo Hyun was facing.

Critics also pointed out the irony in the claim that Kim Soo Hyun was suffering due to his agency’s silence, as his agency was founded by himself. This led to speculation that he was using Ko Joon Hee’s past ordeal as a shield to redirect negative attention, further intensifying the backlash against him.

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun stems from recent shocking allegations that have surfaced online. Claims have emerged suggesting that the actor engaged in a romantic relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was just 15 years old, while he was 27. The accusations were made by Kim Sae Ron’s aunt during an interview on the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, known for its history of exposing high-profile scandals.

During the interview, Kim Sae Ron’s aunt alleged that the relationship lasted for six years, beginning when the actress was still a minor. She further claimed that this relationship played a significant role in Kim Sae Ron’s mental health struggles, suggesting that it was a contributing factor to her tragic passing.