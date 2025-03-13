'Miss you': Kim Soo Hyun wondered if he and Kim Sae Ron would be in school 'together' in 2018 letter; FULL TEXT

In March 2025, shocking allegations surfaced about actor Kim Soo Hyun's past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The controversy erupted when Kim Sae Ron’s aunt claimed Kim Soo Hyun was in a romantic relationship with Sae Ron when she was only 15 years old, while he was 27.

As the allegations gained traction, previously undisclosed letters and photographs exchanged between the two actors emerged. Among them was a postcard Kim Soo Hyun allegedly sent to Kim Sae Ron during Kim Soo Hyun’s military service. The postcard, dated 2018, resurfaced on social media.

Kim Soo Hyun wrote about his future, stating that upon discharge from the military, he planned to return to work quickly. He considered traveling to places like Japan or Northern Europe and even entertained the thought of going back to school, wondering if they would attend together.

He said, "It was a good weekend. A good weekend for writing. A good weekend for wondering if I should hurry back to work as soon as I get discharged. A good weekend for thinking about traveling—somewhere close like Japan, or far away like Northern Europe."

He continued, "The younger guys here keep pulling me into their flow, and now I’m even thinking, 'Should I go back to school and finish my degree?” Wait, would that mean we’d end up going school together?"

This letter provided a glimpse into Kim Soo Hyun’s thoughts and emotions at the time. He described a chaotic Saturday due to unpredictable weather, his experience at a karaoke place where he failed at singing a song and got scolded, and how he later tanned under the scorching sun at a helipad before giving up due to the heat.

Kim Soo Hyun mentioned taking some calming pills and rewatching Heart Signal 2. Expressing that he missed Kim Sae Ron, he refrained from putting pressure on her but conveyed a deep longing to see her again.

Kim Soo Hyun acknowledged that although eight months had passed since he enlisted, he still had over a year left in service.

These revelations have sparked intense public discourse, with divided opinions on the nature of Kim Soo Hyun and minor Kim Sae Ron's relationship and the implications of the newly uncovered messages.

