Kim Soo Hyun launches criminal investigation against Kim Sae Ron’s ‘fake aunt’; police traces call records to track her down

Amid swirling rumors and intense public scrutiny, actor Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team has issued an official statement clarifying the situation regarding the court fees associated with his ongoing 12 billion KRW lawsuit against the family of late actress Kim Sae Ron and individuals tied to the Garosero Research Institute.

On April 19, Kim Soo Hyun’s attorney firmly stated that all court-related payments had been completed in full. According to the lawyer, the actor covered the necessary court fees, which totaled approximately 38 million KRW (around 26,790 USD), well within the required deadlines. This direct clarification came after recent speculation, where rumors suggested that Kim might have failed to pay, potentially jeopardizing the progress of the lawsuit.

The misunderstanding initially arose when the Seoul Central District Court issued a correction order linked to the case. Following this, Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team filed a request for an extension on April 16. Though purely procedural, the extension request sparked unfounded assumptions that it was related to unpaid fees or administrative mishandling. In reality, the attorney clarified, the request was filed due to difficulties in identifying and verifying the addresses and identities of certain defendants, particularly an individual named by the public as the ‘fake aunt’ of Kim Sae Ron.

As quoted by AllKpop, “It’s difficult because we can’t confirm her name, phone number, or ID number yet,” the lawyer revealed. The attorney also noted, “But she’s also been criminally charged, so her identity will eventually be confirmed during the investigation.” He further explained that authorities might be able to locate her by analyzing call records and communication data connected to other individuals involved in the case.

While the extension request delayed some paperwork, the court case itself remains active. However, no specific date for the initial court hearing has been scheduled yet. The legal team expects the civil trial to proceed concurrently with related criminal investigations, possibly intertwining evidence between both cases.

Kim Soo Hyun originally filed the lawsuit right after his emergency press conference, seeking a massive 12 billion KRW (approximately 8.76 million USD) in damages. His complaint alleges that members of Kim Sae Ron’s family and certain affiliated individuals deliberately spread false and defamatory information regarding his past relationship with the late actress. This misinformation, the actor claims, has had a significant impact on both his personal life and professional career.

The controversy first exploded after allegations surfaced that Kim had maintained an inappropriate relationship with Kim Sae Ron before she reached the legal age of adulthood. In response, Kim Soo Hyun publicly addressed the rumors during an emotional and widely viewed press conference. Speaking directly to the media, he clarified that his relationship with Kim Sae Ron began only after she became a legal adult, lasted for about one year, and ended amicably.

Kim also accused the opposing side of tampering with KakaoTalk conversation screenshots to create a misleading narrative. According to his team, a forensic analysis of the data confirmed that the leaked messages were either edited or fabricated altogether. Meanwhile, public reaction to the case has been sharply divided.

