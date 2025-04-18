Was Kim Soo Hyun replaced in major project for luxury name? New announcement raises eyebrows

Kim Soo Hyun’s involvement in a controversial dating case with Kim Sae Ron, when she was a minor, has remained in the headlines for months. During this time, several allegations have surfaced against the actor, leading many of the brands he endorsed to sever ties with him immediately. Among these was luxury fashion house Prada, which terminated its contract with Kim Soo Hyun on March 14, 2025, just months after appointing him as their ambassador in December 2024.

Advertisement

Even Kim Soo Hyun’s Disney+ series Knock Off has hit a major roadblock. Could his ties with the luxury brand have set him on a path where everything is now being stripped away?

Prada’s decision has stirred speculation online, with many suggesting the timing hints at a deeper connection to Kim Soo Hyun’s ongoing scandal. The controversy has revived discussions around the so-called "Prada Curse"—an infamous theory suggesting that several Asian celebrities who become Prada ambassadors soon find themselves embroiled in controversies or career setbacks.

On April 17, 2025, merely a month after Kim Soo Hyun’s removal, Prada announced its new brand ambassador. The identity of the fresh face sparked immediate buzz — Gawon (Lee Gawon) from the rookie K-pop group MEOVV. Gawon had already made an impression at Milan Fashion Week in February 2025, generating significant attention at Prada’s Fall/Winter 2025 show. With her striking visuals, graceful aura, and confident runway debut, the 19-year-old Korean-American idol was widely praised for her proportions and charisma.

Advertisement

Asian stars allegedly affected by this "curse" include Zheng Shuang, Kris Wu, Li Yifeng, Irene (Red Velvet), Kai Ko, Chanyeol (EXO), and Cai Xukun.

Now, fans and netizens alike are watching closely. While some worry for Gawon’s future, others hope that her youth, clean image, and rising star power might finally break the pattern and usher in a new, drama-free era for Prada ambassadors.

For those unfamiliar, Gawon is a former YG Entertainment trainee, model, and now a member of MEOVV under The BLACK LABEL. At just 19 years old, the Korean-American artist has quickly emerged as a promising new face in both K-pop and fashion.

Speaking of Kim Soo Hyun, he is now embroiled in another controversy, this time over allegations of failing to pay the required legal fees. The ongoing case seeks 12.0 billion KRW (approximately 8.48 million USD) in damages and has already attracted significant public attention.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun reveals if he failed to pay court fees in 12 billion KRW lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron’s family