Jo Bo Ah brushes off Kim Soo Hyun burden for Knock Off, gears up for Dear Hongrang instead; Find out about her role

Jo Bo Ah isn’t a person who would waste time tangled in controversy. With Disney Plus’ series Knock Off caught in the middle of the Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron dating mess, the series has been left hanging, and so have its actors. But Jo Bo Ah is not one to sit idle. She decided to brush off the burden of Knock Off and move forward, locking in her next big project, and this one’s already turning heads.

The actress was originally set to play Si Yeong Hye Jung, a tough-as-nails special judicial officer in Knock Off. Now, she’s switching roles and timelines as she dives into the historical mystery romance Dear Hongrang, a Netflix original drama dropping on May 16.

So what’s her role this time? In Dear Hongrang, Jo Bo Ah steps into the role of Jae Yi, the clever, sharp-eyed half-sister of Hong Rang — the only one who senses something isn’t right when her brother suddenly returns home after twelve years with no memory of his past. While everyone else celebrates, Jae Yi starts digging, uncovering secrets and tensions that will set hearts racing and lives at risk.

She’s joined by a stellar cast featuring Lee Jae Wook, Jung Ga Ram, Uhm Ji Won, Park Byung Eun, and Kim Jae Wook — a strong mix of talent ready to bring this gripping story to life.

Dear Hongrang unravels the tale of Hong Rang, the long-lost son of Joseon’s wealthiest merchant clan, who reappears after twelve years with his past completely erased. Netflix released the teaser on April 17, 2025, revealing an emotional reunion between Hong Rang and Jae Yi after twelve years. His memory loss fuels Jae Yi’s suspicion of deceit, while eerie forest scenes hint at the haunting mystery behind his disappearance.

Director Kim Hong Sun, known for Money Heist Korea, The Guest, and Voice, teams up with Dr. Brain writer Kim Jin A. The series is based on the bestselling novel Tangeum To Swallow Gold by Jang Da Hye, with its title referencing a brutal ancient punishment. With tangled secrets, forbidden emotions, and a haunting mystery, Dear Hongrang is set to light up Netflix this May.

Recently, Jo Bo Ah made a surprise cameo in Divorce Insurance, the series starring Lee Dong Wook and Lee Joo Bin.

