Kim Soo Hyun's GOLDMEDALIST gives cold reply to Sulli’s brother about bed scene in 2017 film Real

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has recently addressed the serious allegations levelled by Sulli's older brother regarding a bed scene in the 2017 film Real. On March 28, GOLDMEDALIST confirmed that they are "in the process of confirming" the details surrounding the allegations made by Sulli's brother, as per MBC. The agency's brief response has left many wondering about the ongoing investigation.

The controversy began when Sulli’s brother, during an interview with Sports Kyunghyang, demanded clarity on three specific points. Firstly, he sought an explanation for the unexpected inclusion of a bed scene in Real, a scene that was not part of the original script and featured Sulli in a compromising exposure. Secondly, he questioned why a body double, which was available on the movie set, was not used during the filming. Lastly, he questioned Kim Soo Hyun's team's claim that the body double was unavailable due to illness, a statement he believed to be false.

Sulli's brother's appeal reflects the pain and frustration he and his family have been dealing with over the past six years following the 25-year-old actress's passing. These long-standing complaints have prompted him to seek explanations from Kim Soo Hyun and his cousin, Lee Ro Be, who worked on Real's production. Sulli's brother also used his social media account for the past few days to express his sympathies and shared that actress Kim Sae Ron's passing must be investigated minutely.

Sulli's brother had previously said, "We have spent the past six years in great sorrow and tears, but we have also felt a lot of gratitude for the support and consideration many people have given us. We could not just ignore Kim Sae Ron’s death as if it didn’t have any relation to us. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family. We urge that (Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Ro Be) address these issues."

The public’s attention has turned to whether GOLDMEDALIST will provide a more substantial response. Sulli's brother's request is clear: he is seeking transparency regarding what happened on the set of Real and is calling for an explanation regarding Sulli’s involvement in the controversial scene.