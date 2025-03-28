G-Dragon's Good Day says goodbye to Kim Soo Hyun; broadcast set to resume after 1-week hiatus amid Kim Sae Ron dating row
G-Dragon's variety show Good Day is returning after a one-week hiatus. It will air at the same time, but Kim Soo Hyun has been edited out due to the ongoing Kim Sae Ron dating scandal. Check out the full celebrity guest list here.
G-Dragon’s MBC show Good Day is back! The variety show will return on Sunday (March 30) after a one-week hiatus. According to the Korea Times, the show will resume without Kim Soo Hyun. The Queen of Tears' actor, currently entangled in Kim Sae Ron’s dating scandal, has been omitted from the upcoming episode 6.
But what will the new episodes highlight? The upcoming segments will focus on a reunion of the Good Day cast, led by none other than G-Dragon. The celebrity lineup includes Jung Hyung Don, Defconn, Code Kunst, and Jo Se Ho, along with guest stars Hwang Jung Min, Kian84, Hong Jin Kyung, Kim Go Eun, chef Ahn Sung Jae, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, aespa, and CL. In addition to these celebrities, several of G-Dragon’s close friends who are also 88-liners – Kwanghee, Im Si Wan, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Jung Hae In – are slated to join the show.
Previously, Good Day faced harsh criticism after airing pre-recorded footage of Kim Soo Hyun despite ongoing public backlash over his relationship with Kim Sae Ron, who was a minor back in 2016. The production team of Good Day apologized and promised to minimize Kim Soo Hyun’s appearance through editing.
The backlash was so intense that the team canceled the March 23 broadcast, citing a need for "reorganization". While G-Dragon has not released any official statement regarding the controversy, fans speculate that his previous cryptic social media post hinted at the cancellation. In episode 5, Kim Soo Hyun's scenes were edited out, causing the show to end earlier than scheduled.
The upcoming Sunday episode, titled "Good Day General Assembly," will feature a group meal, a charity auction of personal items, and the unveiling of the cast's collaborative song.
For those unfamiliar, G-Dragon's Good Day is a show where creativity, spontaneity, and star power come together. The program promises to explore music and human connection across the Korean entertainment industry. With guests and host G-Dragon sharing moments of laughter, jamming on guitars, snapping playful booth photos, and even enjoying karaoke, this unique variety show captures the magic of unfiltered fun.
