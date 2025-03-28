Sulli's brother accusing Kim Soo Hyun of 'playing' her? 6th cryptic message revealed amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

As actor Kim Soo Hyun continues to face backlash over allegations that he was in a relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, another unexpected figure has entered the conversation: Choi Geon Hee, the older brother of the late actress and singer Sulli. His recent cryptic social media posts have fueled speculation about past incidents, particularly concerning Sulli’s connection to Kim Soo Hyun.

Sulli, who tragically passed away in 2019, was widely recognized for her fearless personality and willingness to break societal norms. However, her career was not without controversy. In 2017, she co-starred alongside Kim Soo Hyun in the action-thriller film Real. While the movie failed at the box office and received harsh criticism, it remains a significant topic of discussion due to Sulli’s involvement in a highly controversial nude scene. At the time, the scene drew heavy scrutiny.

With Kim Soo Hyun now at the center of controversy regarding his alleged past relationship with Kim Sae Ron, Choi Geon Hee has been posting vague but seemingly pointed messages on his Instagram. Netizens quickly speculated that his words might be directed at the It’s Okay to Not Be Okay actor, hinting at unresolved issues from the past.

His most recent post on March 27 sent shockwaves through online communities. Posting a blank black-colored post, he wrote in the caption, “It’s been six years since my sister’s been gone. Six years since you’ve played around with her. Now there are six years of pain that you will receive. Don’t break down too soon,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

Although he did not mention any names, the timing of his post, coinciding with the intensifying controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun, led many to assume he was implying something about the actor. Some netizens theorized that his words could be a reference to the filming of Real, suggesting that there might have been issues behind the scenes that were never revealed to the public.

The vague nature of Choi Geon Hee’s post has fueled intense online debate, with many netizens interpreting it as an indirect accusation against Kim Soo Hyun. This is not the first time Choi Geon Hee has made vague statements that have drawn attention. Over the past few days, he has shared multiple cryptic posts that many believe were references to Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged behavior.

While netizens continue to speculate, Kim Soo Hyun has yet to personally address either his alleged past relationship with Kim Sae Ron or the indirect accusations seemingly coming from Sulli’s brother. His agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has remained firm in its stance, stating that the rumors regarding his involvement with Kim Sae Ron during her minor years are false. However, neither Kim Soo Hyun nor his agency has made any statements regarding the growing discourse surrounding Sulli and Real.

Now, with Choi Geon Hee’s posts sparking new theories, many are questioning whether there is still more to be uncovered. Will Kim Soo Hyun finally break his silence, or will more revelations surface before he addresses the ongoing situation? The public is watching closely, and speculation continues to mount.