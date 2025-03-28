Sulli’s brother confronts Kim Soo Hyun over n*de scene in Real despite body double’s presence amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

Sulli's brother has been active on social media amidst the dating scandal involving Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. Without sharing any images, he raised several questions and posted cryptic, one-word captions such as "sadist." In a recent interaction with Sports Kyunghyang, Sulli's brother expressed his hope to receive answers regarding the n*de scenes Sulli performed in the 2017 film Real. He specifically seeks a response from Kim Soo Hyun and his brother, Lee Ro Be (also known as Lee Sa Rang), calling for transparency.

"We have spent the past six years in great sorrow and tears," he shared. "But we have also felt a lot of gratitude for the support and consideration many people have given us." Addressing the recent death of Kim Sae Ron, he added, "We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family," but emphasized that this event cannot be separated from his family's ongoing quest for truth. He further urged Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Ro Be to address the unresolved issues surrounding the film.

Sulli's brother highlighted three key concerns that require clarification:

Unscripted Intimate Scenes: During Sulli's funeral, testimonies from staff and other actors revealed that the intimate scenes between Sulli and Kim Soo Hyun were not originally part of the script. Sulli's brother is requesting Kim Soo Hyun to clarify his position on this matter.

Why Not Use a Body Double: According to Sulli's brother, body doubles were available on the set of Real. He questions why Sulli was convinced to perform those explicit scenes instead of using a double.

Contradictory Statements About the Body Double: While it was previously stated that no body double was available due to illness, testimonies at the funeral suggested otherwise.

Sulli tragically passed away by suicide on October 14, 2019, at the age of 25. She was found lifeless on the second floor of her home in Seongnam, south of Seoul. It is widely believed that she faced severe cyberbullying, particularly following her controversial intimate scene with Kim Soo Hyun in the movie Real.

Sulli's family continues to seek answers and accountability, urging those involved to address these unresolved concerns openly and honestly.