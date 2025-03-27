Did Sulli’s brother label Kim Soo Hyun a ‘sadist’? Fifth cryptic post fuels speculation amid Kim Sae Ron dating row

Renowned South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun, celebrated for his performances in My Love from the Star and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, is now facing one of the biggest controversies of his career. Allegations involving two late actresses, Kim Sae Ron and Sulli, have placed the actor under intense scrutiny, with netizens and media outlets closely following the unfolding drama.

While Kim Soo Hyun has long maintained a clean public image, his current predicament has cast a shadow over his once-spotless reputation. The allegations range from claims of an inappropriate relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron during her teenage years to unresolved controversies tied to his 2017 film Real, in which he starred alongside Sulli. The growing demand for clarity and accountability has left fans divided, with some expressing support for the actor while others demand his response to the accusations.

The latest scandal involving Kim Soo Hyun first surfaced when the family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron alleged that she had been in a romantic relationship with the actor when she was still a minor. Kim Sae Ron, who was best known for her work in The Man from Nowhere and High School Love On, had been a child actress who transitioned into more mature roles over the years. The controversy surrounding her alleged relationship with Kim Soo Hyun has led to an outpouring of concern from netizens, with many questioning the ethics of such a pairing if the claims hold any truth.

While the controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron remains fresh, another chapter from Kim Soo Hyun’s past has resurfaced: his involvement in the 2017 neo-noir action film Real, which co-starred Sulli. The film, directed by Lee Sa Rang, a relative of Kim Soo Hyun, was met with overwhelmingly negative reviews upon its release. However, it gained notoriety for its explicit content, particularly Sulli’s nude scene. Before the movie hit theaters, much of the promotional buzz centered around Sulli’s bold performance, which many felt was unnecessarily exploited for marketing purposes.

What made matters worse was the unauthorized leak of the uncensored scene, which quickly spread online. This raised serious concerns about the ethical handling of the film’s production and the emotional distress it may have caused Sulli. The controversy remains a stain on the reputations of those involved in the project, including Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST.

In a surprising turn of events, Sulli’s brother, Choi Geon Hee, has been making a series of cryptic social media posts that many believe are aimed at Kim Soo Hyun. His messages, which have been vague yet ominous, have led to widespread speculation about possible undisclosed events tied to his late sister’s past. One of Choi’s most talked-about posts reads: “Kim-ssi, I have a lot to say, but I can’t. You’re going to fall from your high position, so you better hold on tight.”

This statement, which does not directly name Kim Soo Hyun but strongly implies a connection, has raised alarm bells among netizens. Many believe that Choi is alluding to an undisclosed truth that, if revealed, could damage Kim Soo Hyun’s career. On March 26, Choi uploaded a fifth cryptic message: a simple black screen with the word “Sadist” captioned on it. Although he provided no further explanation, the timing of the post has led to speculation that he may be referencing Kim Soo Hyun in connection to either Real or another unknown incident.

The series of posts has reignited past discussions surrounding Real and the treatment of Sulli in the entertainment industry. Many netizens are now questioning whether there were deeper issues behind the film’s production that have yet to come to light.