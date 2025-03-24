Did Sulli’s brother slam Kim Soo Hyun over the late star’s struggles during Real shoot? New post surfaces amid Kim Sae Ron dating row

The controversial 2017 film Real has regained public interest due to the dating scandal involving actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Following the untimely death of Kim Sae Ron, fresh information about her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun and his organization, GOLDMEDALIST, came to light. Late actress Sulli was mentioned in this matter. Her brother, Choi Geon Hee, with a series of mysterious Instagram posts that pointed to potential hidden difficulties his sister might have encountered while shooting the movie. With the word "Real" enclosed in quotation marks, his third Instagram post captioned, "My life, your life, all of our lives are 'Real,'" seemingly pointing out the 2017 movie in which Sulli co-starred with Kim Soo Hyun.

While Choi Geon Hee has not provided further context for his posts, many followers speculate that Sulli experienced challenges before, during, and after filming Real. His active engagement with comments suggesting behind-the-scenes struggles only reinforced these suspicions.

This message from Sulli's brother has created a storm on social media. Netizens came in support and said, "Reveal the truth; we are with you." Another one shared, "This is the only chance. Don't miss out. Grab it. And it all came to light. There will never be another opportunity like this. Please!! I know you don't want to do this because you are scared but if you miss this opportunity, you will regret it for the rest of your life. I beg you. Think about it !!"

Choi Geon Hee's previous posts further deepened public curiosity. In his first message, he wrote, "It’s hard to hide the truth forever," which many interpreted as a reference to undisclosed issues surrounding Real and its cast. His second post was even more pointed, stating, "What goes around comes around," implying that those responsible for any wrongdoing would eventually face consequences. These posts, paired with his latest message, led many to believe that Sulli endured significant hardships related to the film.

Choi Geon Hee emphasized that he is not posting to gain popularity or attention but to highlight the alarming fact that Kim Sae Ron has died following his sister’s passing. FYI, when Kim Soo Hyun’s Real was released in 2017, Sulli faced backlash for her character due to its connection to nudity and sexual content.