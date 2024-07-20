‘King of adlibs': Byeon Woo Seok goes viral after fans discover multiple adlibs in Lovely Runner’s episode 16 with Kim Hye Yoon

Recently, fans have been buzzing about episode 16 of Lovely Runner, which featured multiple adlibs by Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. The excitement among fans quickly went viral as they discovered these spontaneous moments. Even after concluding on May 28th, the series continues to reveal new details, with fans eagerly diving into script books and behind-the-scenes footage.

Lovely Runner’s episode 16 adlibs

Based on a popular web novel written by Lee Si Eun, the writer of True Beauty, Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama that poses the intriguing question: "What would you do if you could save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon stars as Im Sol, a devoted fan devastated by the death of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), who travels back in time to alter his fate.

In episode 16, we finally witness Sun Jae and Im Sol finding their way back to each other, beginning a joyful life together. With the passing of Kim Young Soo (played by Heo Hyung Kyu), Sun Jae regains his memories. As an actor, he secretly goes on dates with Im Sol, who, as an aspiring director, quits her job to pursue her own project.

There's a cute scene where Im Sol stays overnight at Sun Jae's house after working on her current project, and we see them cuddling together in the morning. During this intimate moment, many of the interactions were ad-libbed by Byeon Woo Seok alongside Kim Hye Yoon, adding a natural and heartfelt touch to the scene.

Advertisement

There's a memorable scene where Im Sol playfully tickles Sun Jae, prompting him to cutely exclaim "Surrender." Later, as she prepares to leave for work, Sun Jae jokingly pleads for "30 more minutes," pulling a blanket over them as they share a giggling moment and drift back to sleep. Fans were delighted to learn that these spontaneous interactions were ad-libs by Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, which added to the scene's charm.

Another noteworthy moment from episode 16, captured mostly behind the scenes, occurred when Byeon Woo Seok ad-libbed the line "You look prettier today" to Kim Hye Yoon during their scene. This spontaneous compliment surprised everyone on set, including Kim Hye Yoon herself, as it wasn't part of the scripted dialogue. The genuine reaction and chemistry between the actors added warmth and authenticity to the scene, further delighting fans.

More about Lovely Runner

After 16 episodes and eight weeks filled with excitement, laughter, emotions, and love, Lovely Runner concluded on May 28th. While bidding farewell to Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) is bittersweet, the finale delivered a deeply satisfying conclusion. This couple provided some of the most memorable romantic moments in K-drama history, but their impact extends far beyond that.

Advertisement

They exemplified true selflessness, generosity, strength, and resilience in the pursuit of their goals for the ones they love. The series explored the profound themes of soulmates and fate, illustrating how destined connections persist despite obstacles. Lovely Runner brought a refreshing perspective to the romantic comedy genre, delving into the intricacies of time, the complexities of grief and loss, and finding humor even in sorrowful moments.

Above all, it celebrated the transformative power of love and hope in illuminating lives. This K-drama not only entertained but also left a lasting impression by weaving together profound themes with heartwarming storytelling, making it a memorable addition to the genre.

ALSO READ: ‘Try living today because the weather is good’: Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok, and more write messages for fans in Lovely Runner scriptbook