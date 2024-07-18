Strong Girl Nam Soon co-stars Byeon Woo Seok, Lee Yoo Mi support labelmate Jin Goo on set of ongoing series The Auditors with food trucks

Actors Byeon Woo Seok and Lee Yoo Mi pleasantly surprised their agency mate Jin Goo by showing support with food trucks sent to the set of his current K-drama series The Auditors. Byeon Woo Seok sent the star a bingsu truck, while Lee Yoo Mi sent him a coffee truck, demonstrating their bond within the agency.

Byeon Woo Seok and Lee Yoo Mi support Jin Goo

Popular actor Byeon Woo Seok, known for his roles in K-dramas like Lovely Runner and Record of Youth, surprised his labelmate Jin Goo by sending a bingsu truck to support him. Bingsu is a popular Korean shaved ice dessert topped with various sweet ingredients such as fruit, condensed milk, syrup, and red beans. Additionally, Jin Goo's fellow labelmate Lee Yoo Mi also showed her support by sending a coffee truck to cheer him on during the filming of his current project.

Lee Yoo Mi, Byeon Woo Seok, and Jin Goo are all labelmates under Varo Entertainment. Byeon Woo Seok, who previously starred alongside Lee Yoo Mi in the K-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon, sent a bingsu truck with a heartfelt message to support Jin Goo on the set of his current drama. On the truck, Byeon Woo Seok wrote, "To the director and staff cared for by Vice President Daewoong, thank you always. ♡ Fighting until the end in this hot weather - Actor Byeon Woo Seok."

Jin Goo is currently starring in the K-drama The Auditors, written by Choi Min Ho and co-directed by Kwon Young Il and Joo Sang Gyu. Alongside Jin Goo, the series stars Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, and Jo A Ram. The Auditors premiered on July 6th and airs at 9:20 PM KST.

More about The Auditors

The Auditors is an office drama centered around JU Construction's Shin Cha Il (Shin Ha Kyun), a tough and level-headed audit team leader who prioritizes rationality over emotions. His counterpart is Gu Han Soo (Lee Jung Ha), a new hire known for his emotional approach, creating a stark contrast to Shin Cha Il's personality.

Watch trailer here-

Set against the backdrop of rampant embezzlement and corporate malpractice at JU Construction, The Auditors serves as a stark portrayal of societal ills. Addressing issues like money laundering and fraud within the office setting, the drama aims to captivate viewers while providing catharsis as the perpetrators of embezzlement face justice.

