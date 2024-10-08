Knowing Bros fame Min Kyung Hoon to tie the knot with non-celebrity fiance on November 17 in Seoul

According to a report by the K-media outlet Star News, Knowing Bros star Min Kyung Hoon is set to tie the knot with his non-celebrity fiancée on November 17 in a private ceremony in Seoul. The beloved entertainer, known for his charismatic presence on the hit JTBC variety show, is taking a step into a new chapter of his life, marking him as one of the many celebrities to join the ranks of married men.

The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair, inviting only family members, relatives, and close friends. Min Kyung Hoon has reportedly kept details of the wedding under wraps, sharing the specific date and location with only his inner circle. However, it is anticipated that several of his fellow Knowing Bros cast members and other notable celebrities will attend the ceremony, adding a touch of star-studded charm to the occasion.

Meanwhile, Min Kyung Hoon announced his engagement back on July 10, expressing his joy about marrying someone special. He stated, "I’ve decided to meet a good person who I want to start a family with and spend the small things of everyday life with, and become a place of comfort for each other." His heartfelt words resonated with fans, emphasizing the importance of love, companionship, and the joys of everyday life in a relationship. He also pledged to cherish and love his fiancée, promising a happy future together.

The bride-to-be, referred to as A, is a producer at JTBC and has previously directed various entertainment programs, including Backstreet Rookie, The Judge, and All Ages. Though she directed Knowing Bros at one point, she is not currently involved in the show. The couple reportedly met through their work on the program, where they connected over shared interests, particularly their love for camping.

Reflecting on their relationship, Min Kyung Hoon shared a charming anecdote from their early days together. He recounted a winter evening when he took his fiance home and the two enjoyed a heartfelt conversation over beers at a small pub, where their feelings for each other blossomed. As November 17 approaches, fans are eager to celebrate this joyous occasion, marking the beginning of a new journey for the beloved entertainer.

