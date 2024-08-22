6 Korean sci-fi movies on Netflix that will transport you to new worlds

With the growing popularity of Korean cinema all over the world, sci-fi movies from the industry are also making a massive mark. With unique stories unmasking the realities of society to entertaining space adventures, these Korean sci-fi movies on Netflix will keep you hooked throughout.

Moreover, these films feature some of the biggest stars in the Korean entertainment industry, making them even more thrilling to watch. With renowned filmmakers bringing these stories to life, they are truly must-see movies. Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

6 Korean sci-fi movies on Netflix that will bend your mind

1. Wonderland

Cast: Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, Gong Yoo

Director: Kim Tae Yong

Runtime: 136 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Fantasy

Release Year: 2024

In Wonderland, a simulated world is introduced which enables people to reconnect with their loved ones whom they have lost in real life. Through an advanced AI system, it allows them to communicate and spend quality time with the deceased that they no longer can in the real world. However, the technology fails to keep up with the demands and starts to glitch. As reality is forced to seep back into their lives, they find it extremely hard to accept it.

2. Psychokinesis

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Jung Yu Mi, Park Byung Eun

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Runtime: 101 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action

Release Year: 2018

Psychokinesis follows Seok Heon, a middle-aged man who suddenly gains telekinetic powers after drinking water from a meteor-impacted spring. As he learns to control his new abilities, he decides to use them to help his estranged daughter, Roo Mi, who is struggling against a construction company trying to forcefully evict her and her neighbors.

The film blends humor with action, offering a unique take on the superhero genre, as it focuses on a flawed, unlikely hero and his journey toward redemption and familial reconciliation.

3. Space Sweepers

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Seon Kyu, Yoo Hae Jin

Director: Jo Sung Hee

Runtime: 136 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Adventure

Release Year: 2021

Set in the year 2092, when Earth has become nearly uninhabitable, Space Sweepers follows the story of a ragtag crew of misfit space scavengers along with a spaceship named Victory. They make a living by collecting space junk and selling it to the highest bidder. However, their lives take a dangerous turn when they discover a humanoid robot, believed to be a weapon of mass destruction.

The film is one of the first Korean blockbuster space movies that gained immense popularity both domestically and internationally.

4. Jung_E

Cast: Kang So Ra, Ryu Kyung Soo, Yoo Oh Seong

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Runtime: 99 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action

Release Year: 2023

Jung_E is a dystopian sci-fi film set in a future where Earth has become uninhabitable due to climate change. As humanity seeks refuge in space colonies, a fierce civil war breaks out, leading to the creation of combat A.I. based on the brain data of the greatest warrior, Yun Jung Yi.

The film follows her daughter, Seo Hyun, who works as a researcher trying to perfect this A.I. clone to win the war. It touches upon themes relevant to the current society such as artificial intelligence and the loss of human identity in the pursuit of technological advancement.

5. Okja

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, An Seo Hyun, Paul Dano

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Runtime: 118 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Adventure, Drama

Release Year: 2017

From the legendary Bong Joon Ho who is known to make social commentary through his work, the movie tells the story of Mija, a young girl who has spent ten years raising a massive, genetically modified pig named Okja. However, Okja belongs to a powerful multinational corporation that plans to take her back for mass production. Mija takes on a daring mission to save her beloved friend while subtly exposing the dark underbelly of food production.

6. Lucid Dream

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Go Soo, Ahn Sung Ki

Director: Kim Joon Seong

Runtime: 106 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Release Year: 2017

Lucid Dream follows Dae Ho, an investigative journalist whose son was kidnapped three years ago. Desperate to find his missing child, he turns to lucid dreaming techniques, hoping to explore his subconscious and uncover hidden memories related to the kidnapping.

With the help of a psychologist and a detective, Dae Ho dives deeper into the dream world, but the lines between reality and dreams begin to blur, leading to shocking revelations. Along with science fiction, the movie also blends psychological elements, creating a thrilling and suspenseful experience.

The above-mentioned Korean sci-fi movies on Netflix offer a compelling mix of imaginative storytelling, cutting-edge visuals, and profound themes that resonate with audiences worldwide. Whether you're in the mood for intense action, emotional drama, or thought-provoking narratives, these films showcase the diversity and creativity of Korean cinema.

