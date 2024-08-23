California court approves LE SSERAFIM’s agency’s request to reveal identities of 2 malicious YouTubers defaming girl group

LE SSERAFIM, the famous K-pop girl group that not long ago made a popular comeback with their album Easy has been recently facing some malicious attacks online. Source Music, LE SSERAFIM’s agency since has been working to protect the artists and sue these cyber wreckers for targeting the girl group.

In new developments, the US Court of California has approved Source Music’s request to reveal the identity of the two hateful YouTubers who have spread false rumors about LE SSERAFIM.

On August 23, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Edaily Korea reported that HYBE’s request to reveal the identity of the malicious YouTubers who have been defaming LE SSERAFIM has been approved by the Northern District Court of California. The plea was made by LE SSERAFIM’s agency Source Music (a subsidiary of HYBE) in July earlier this year and was accepted by the court on August 20.

Additionally, it is expected that HYBE’s lawsuit against the cyber-wrecking YouTubers will now speed up. It should be noted that on July 30, HYBE (or Source Music) pleaded with the Northern District Court of California in the U.S. to help disclose the identities of the two YouTubers who have been defaming LE SSERAFIM and the members.

Now, that the US court has approved the plea, HYBE can confirm the identity of the defamatory YouTubers with Google and then move ahead with a civil lawsuit in South Korea. According to the source, initially, when HYBE had made the appeal in June with the intention of pursuing a criminal lawsuit, it was rejected by the US Court.

But, in July the California court approved HYBE’s appeal to expose the identity of those two YouTubers defaming LE SSERAFIM as this time around the agency applied with the intention of moving ahead with a civil lawsuit instead of a criminal lawsuit.

Therefore, it is expected that LE SSERAFIM will move ahead with a large-scale civil lawsuit against the defaming YouTubers in Korea once the identities are confirmed. HYBE also stated in a statement that they would organize thorough steps moving ahead and will soon “announce our position and future steps”.

