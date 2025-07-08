Sweet Home's Lee Si Young confirms 2nd pregnancy via IVF after Cho Seung Hyun divorce, details single motherhood plans

South Korean actress Lee Si Young is set to welcome her second child, and this time, she took a bold step by undergoing an IVF procedure. With unwavering determination, she's embracing this journey solo, driven by her strong desire to experience the joy of pregnancy once again.

On July 8, she shared the news with her fans and acquaintances, who have been showering her with warm words of encouragement and congratulations.

Lee Si Young reveals husband Cho Seung Hyun was not ready for 2nd child

Lee Si Young is pregnant with her second child and is set to embrace motherhood once again. Through her latest Instagram post, she shared the emotional turmoil she had faced in order to reach that point. The Sweet Home actress had been preparing for a second child through IVF while she was married to billionaire Cho Seung Hyun.

"However, a long time passed without actually having the fertilized embryo implanted, and naturally, discussions about divorce also began to take place," she said.

As the couple's legal separation was being finalized, the five-year storage period for the frozen embryo was nearing its end, forcing her to make a decision.

Just before the embryo would be discarded, she decided to proceed with the implantation, "although the other party did not agree." She chose to take full responsibility for her decision.

Lee Si Young mentions having regrets regarding how she dealt with her first pregnancy

"I have always longed for a child, and I never wanted to repeat the regrets I felt with Jeong Yoon [her son]," she stated. She made the remark because she got pregnant with him pre-marriage and was anxious during the period she was supposed to be joyous. This time, she is determined to feel nothing but love and happiness and enjoy the journey of pregnancy.

The realization dawned on her, "Even during the difficult times in my marriage, the only thing that kept me going was the presence of my angelic child, who filled my life with happiness, hope, and inspiration."

As per her, being called 'Mom' is the very reason for my existence, and she is ready to face all challenges head-on from now on.

