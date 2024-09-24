Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min to host 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards following Kim Hye Soo's exit after 30 years

Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min have been confirmed to host the 2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards. Actress Kim Hye Soo who is known for her roles in hits like Signal and Juvenile Justice has a legacy of hosting the awards show for the past 30 years. As she part ways, Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min will be taking over this year.

On September 24, Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min's agencies confirmed that the actors will be hosting the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards which is scheduled for November 29. Kim Hye Soo has led the Blue Dragon Film Awards for 30 years from the 14th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 1993 to the 44th last year. As she steps down this year, Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min will be taking over.

Lee Je Hoon marked his acting debut with the film They Live By Night which was released in 2007. His first appearance in a drama was in 2010 with Three Sisters. The actor is famous for his roles in Taxi Driver, Move to Heaven and Signal. The actor was last seen in the mystery drama Chief Detective 1958. His upcoming K-dramas include Signal Season 2, The Art of Negotiation and Taxi Driver Season 3.

In around two decades of her career, Han Ji Min has blessed us with some amazing performances. She made her debut with the SBS drama series All In in 2003 as a child actor. Some of her notable works include One Spring Night, Our Blues, Rooftop Prince, Hyde Jekyll, Me, and many more. She is known for her versatile roles in both television dramas and films.

Kim Hye Soo made her debut as an actress in 1986 with the film Ggambo. She shot to fame in 2005 and 2006 with her roles in hits like Hypnotized and Tazza: The High Rollers. She is known for her roles in popular projects like Juvenile Justice, Hyena Signal and more.

