When BLACKPINK’s Jisoo revealed crush on Lee Je Hoon, wished to work with actor and 'really liked' him

Jisoo of BLACKPINK, the multi-faceted star who has captivated fans as a K-pop idol as well as an actress who will be soon returning to the screen once had revealed an actor she had a crush on. Jisoo revealed her crush on Lee Je Hoon saying she “really liked” him.

Back in 2017, BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa appeared on Park So Hyun’s Love Game radio show. BLACKPINK performed their hit song As If It’s Your Last that day on the show and shared a hearty conversation with the host.

As it happened during the show, the host asked Jisoo if there was any actor she wanted to meet or act with. Replying to the same, Jisoo revealed there was an actor who she “really liked” and had a crush on. Before revealing the name, Jisoo had gotten quite shy unsure if she could even reveal it.

Then, Jisoo revealed the actor she had a crush on was none other than Lee Je Hoon. She called him “Lee Je Hoon sunbaenim”(a Korean word for senior). Rosé at the time added that Jisoo was a “total fan” of Lee Je Hoon.

When the host Park So Hyun said that maybe later in the future BLACKPINK could sing an OST for Lee Je Hoon, Jisso said that “would be so nice”.

Watch BLACKPINK on Park So Hyun’s Love Game radio show here:

In other news, Jisoo is set to return to the small screen soon with her upcoming zombie thriller K-drama Newtopia previously known as Influenza. Newtopia as revealed by Coupang Play is looking at a release in 2025.

Jisoo will also be leading the highly anticipated movie Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint alongside famous actors Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop. The movie has been confirmed to have completed filming while the director of the movie also said that the project will be something beyond expectations.

Jisoo also known by her full name Kim Jisoo, marked her acting debut with a cameo in Kim Soo Hyun’s The Producers. She was applauded for her first lead role and moving performance in Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In.

