Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Hyun confirmed as main cast for medical thriller drama involving famous plastic surgeon

Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Hyun will collaborate in the mystery thriller drama 'Look at Me'. The production company West World Story announced on February 22nd that they would cast Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Hyun in 'Look at Me' and start filming in March. 'Look at Me' is the story of a famous plastic surgeon who was caught up in an unexpected incident and fell into his own personal hell.

Lee Min Ki plays Cha Jung Woo, the best plastic surgeon called ‘God of Doctors' (a combination of doctor and God), and Han Ji Hyun plays Lee Min Hyung, a self-proclaimed ace detective in the homicide department with empathy.

She last did her main role in Cheer Up, which is a hot and cool campus mystery romantic comedy of young people who gather in a cheering squad at a dying college leaving behind a brilliant history. Although the viewer ratings were only in the 2-3% range throughout the airing, it showed a high topic among young viewers and achieved its own results.

On February 21st, Lee Min Ki posted on his Instagram, "Thank you. I was so happy :)" along with a proof shot of the completion of filming for the JTBC drama 'Hip-like'. In the published photo, Lee Min Ki is smiling with a bouquet of flowers and a cake against the background of a banner prepared by his agency. Suho (Kim Junmyeon) also posted several pictures of the scene on his Instagram, saying "Thank you for being with us for 6 months. I love you, Hip-Like. I was happy."

Another lead actor, Han Ji Min, finished filming on February 20th. According to an insider, it is the back door that both the production team and the actors shed tears of heartbreaking emotions after the last filming. It is explained that it was a scene where they were so close and happy that they did not want to part. 'Hip-like' is a drama about a veterinarian named Ye Bun (played by Han Ji Min), who has superpowers of psychometry, and Jang Yeol (played by Lee Min Ki), a hot-blooded detective, who fall in love with each other while solving minor crime cases in a small town in Mujin, Chungcheong-do.

