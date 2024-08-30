Lee Se Young becomes an entirely different person after painful breakup with Sakaguchi Kentaro in What Comes After Love's new stills

The romance drama has shared a glimpse of Lee Se Young’s character’s transformation in the upcoming series What Comes After Love. This new romance drama is based on the bestselling joint novel by Korean writer Gong Ji Young and Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari. The novel tells the story of a Korean woman and a Japanese man who meet and fall in love in Japan, only to reunite in Korea five years after their breakup.

Newly released stills from the drama highlight the dramatic shift in Hong's (Lee Se Young) character before and after her heartbreaking split with Jungo (Sakaguchi Kentaro). While studying abroad in Japan, Hong meets Jungo in what seems like a fated encounter, and their romance shows her in a state of genuine, blissful love.

However, after breaking up with Jungo and returning to Korea, Hong appears like an entirely different person. With an empty gaze and a sorrowful expression, she radiates a sense of loneliness as she moves on from her life-changing romance with Jungo.

Lee Se Young expressed her excitement about the series, saying it is an honor to be part of a project based on a novel she has always admired. She is committed to portraying the emotions of someone experiencing love. Additionally, she looks forward to working with Sakaguchi Kentaro and promises to do her best to create a remarkable project.

Lee Se Young is reported to have seamlessly embodied the role of Hong, delivering the character’s emotional dialogue with impressive skill. Similarly, Sakaguchi Kentaro transformed into Jungo, evoking empathy from those around him by effectively conveying the character’s melancholy.

On August 27, 2024, it was confirmed that the highly anticipated K-drama What Comes After Love, starring Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro, will premiere on Prime Video. Set to launch in September, the series will be available for streaming to fans around the world. The drama has already created significant excitement due to its unique storyline and the potential for deeper collaboration between the Korean and Japanese entertainment industries.

Meanwhile, Lee Se Young is a prominent South Korean actress renowned for her versatility across various genres. Her most recent role was in the hit period fantasy K-drama The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract. She is also well known for her performances in The Red Sleeve, The Law Cafe, A Korean Odyssey, The Crowned Clown, Doctor John, Memorist, Kairos, Hit The Top, and the movie Hot Young Bloods.

