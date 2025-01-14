An adorable and heated rom-com K-drama is on the way! The Potato Lab has shared a quick look at the concept for the upcoming drama’s release and confirmed its premiere date, sharing excitement with fans. With the first poster being that of two buds on a potato gleefully embracing each other, the happy-go-lucky tone of the show has already been set.

tvN has confirmed that The Potato Lab will premiere on March 1 and is set to star Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh in the lead roles. The teaser posters show a fuming-hot potato appearing perfectly boiled standing upright over which a bud couple can be seen smiling at the camera. A comment on the poster reads, “A comic romance (rom-com) that is hotter than a boiled potato is coming," with the names of the two actors above it.

The show brings a refreshing pairing to the table with Lee Sun Bin playing Kim Mi Kyeong, a potato researcher who has 12 years of experience in the field and really likes the vegetable. She is working on a secret mission at the lab to create the best potato named after herself. Meanwhile, Kang Tae Oh will embody So Baek Ho, who focuses on the profits of businesses rather than the emotions behind them and carries a visual appeal to support his case.

This drama will mark his return to acting after military discharge and post the fame of his legal K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo with Park Eun Bin.

The love story between the two leads will take form as So Baek Ho arrives at the potato research center, aiming to take control of it as the new director and start a war with the assistant manager Kim Mi Kyeong instead, developing a unique relationship. Actors Lee Hak Joo, Shin Hyun Seung, Seo Ji Hoon, Kwak Ja Young, and more are set to join as cast members.

You can watch The Potato Lab on tvN starting March 1 at 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST).

