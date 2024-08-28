When Jung Hae In was cast on New York streets by American director and he agreed; know what happened

Jung Hae In, the beloved South Korean actor currently starring in his first-ever rom-com Love Next Door, was once unexpectedly cast on the streets of New York. The moment still remains etched in Jung Hae In’s fans’ minds, as the actor was not only scouted on New York streets but also agreed to it.

It all happened when Jung Hae In was shooting his variety show Jung Hae In’s Travel Log on the streets of New York. So in episode 4, when Jung Hae In was shooting with his good friends Hyun Soo and Jong Geon and walking down the streets of New York, one of the Love Next Door actor’s friends noticed that they were being filmed by a stranger.

Instead of being taken aback, Jung Hae In and his friends waved “hi” to the man and let him shoot them. But Jung Hae In was still curious and asked his show’s crew, “What’s going on?”

The man shot Jung Hae In for a bit and then went away. The Snowdrop actor then expressed that even though he didn’t know what was happening, he said hi.

Jung Hae In jokingly later said that the person might have been from a broadcasting station as if he would be on the news later. Later, Jung Hae In’s staff went to talk to the person, and it was revealed that the stranger was actually from an American TV program and was a casting director.

The staff later explained to Jung Hae In that the person was in the middle of a production, and the trio had caught his eye. The casting director wanted to cast Jung Hae In, which made the Love Next Door actor exclaim happily, and he said that’s “great.”

That’s not all, Jung Hae In, in his charming way, said, “Yeah! Okay! Why not?” making everyone laugh. He was ready to be cast on the street and agreed, marking the unforgettable moment. Jung Hae In, as he said, was “dazed” by it.

Watch the unforgettable moment of Jung Hae In being cast on the street here:

In other news, Jung Hae In is currently leading his first-ever rom-com, the K-drama Love Next Door, with Jung So Min. He is also set to lead the hit action film Veteran 2, also known as I, The Executioner, with Hwang Jung Min.

