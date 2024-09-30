Love Next Door with Jung Hae In-Jung So Min takes first spot in time slot with viewership ahead of finale week; Iron Family enjoys rise

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min starrer Love Next Door maintained its high viewership ratings once more this week. The drama became the most watched in its timeslot once again this weekend. Iron Family also saw a rise in viewership with the latest episode 2. Here is a look at the viewership ratings details for this Sunday, which is September 29.

According to Nielsen Korea, Love Next Door featuring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 7.1 percent. Love Next Door tells the story of two people who grow up together being neighbors. Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seung Hyo.

Iron Family with Geum Sae Rok, Kim Jung Hyun and Choi Tae Joon achieved a viewership rating of 7.1 percent with episode 2. This makes it the most watched drama for this Sunday, The mystery drama revolves around a three-generation family of cleaners. They come across accidental fortune with which they hope that they can better their lives. The narrative will focus on the family dynamics in modern society.

DNA Lovers, starring Jung In Sun and Choi Siwon, scored a viewership rating of 0.7 percent ahead of its final week. This marks a slight increase in the viewership for the drama. DNA Lovers revolves around a researcher who dumps her playboy boyfriend and decides to find a partner with whom she is genetically compatible. On her journey, she comes across an obstetrician-gynecologist and a firefighter. The drama explores themes of friendship, love, and life.

