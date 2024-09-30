Love Next Door and cast Jung Hae In, Jung So Min dominate buzzworthy drama and actor rankings for third consecutive week

Love Next Door and its cast members Jung Hae In and Jung So Min have topped the buzzworthy drama and actor rankings for the third consecutive week. The show ranks number one on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the most talked-about TV dramas. The company compiles these rankings by analyzing data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media related to currently airing or upcoming dramas.

Not only did Love Next Door lead the drama rankings, but it also dominated the list of most buzzworthy cast members, with Jung Hae In and Jung So Min securing the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively.

tvN’s No Gain No Love claimed the next spots on both lists: the rom-com secured No. 2 on the drama list, while its stars Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, on the actor list.

SBS’ The Judge from Hell debuted at No. 3 on the drama list, with leading lady Park Shin Hye entering the actor rankings at No. 5. Meanwhile, SBS’ Good Partner maintained its position at No. 4 on the drama list, while stars Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun ranked No. 5 and No. 8, respectively, on the actor list.

The top 10 TV dramas that created the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN's Love Next Door tvN's No Gain No Love SBS' The Judge from Hell SBS' Good Partner MBC's Black Out KBS2's Beauty and Mr. Romantic KBS1's Su Ji and U Ri tvN's O’PENing 2024 ENA's Dear Hyeri KBS2's Perfect Family

While the drama list features only series airing on broadcast television, the integrated actor list includes cast members from OTT shows as well. This week, several stars from Pachinko Season 2 made the list, with Lee Min Ho at No. 7, Kim Min Ha at No. 9, and Jung Eun Chae at No. 10.

Jung Hae In of Love Next Door Jung So Min of Love Next Door Shin Min Ah of No Gain No Love Kim Young Dae of No Gain No Love Park Shin Hye of The Judge from Hell Jang Nara of Good Partner Lee Min Ho of Pachinko Season 2 Nam Ji Hyun of Good Partner Kim Min Ha of Pachinko Season 2 Jung Eun Chae of Pachinko Season 2

